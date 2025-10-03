IND vs WI: What was KL Rahul's 'Two Fingers in Mouth' Celebration all about?

What is Adidas New Ball Trionda for FIFA World Cup 2026? All You Need To Know

KL Rahul ended a nine-year wait for a Test century on home soil as he scored a brilliant 100 not out on Day 2 of the first Test against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

This marked his 11th Test century and his first home hundred since December 2016 when he scored 199 against England in Chennai. Rahul reached the milestone off 190 balls, striking 12 boundaries with assured and classy strokeplay that anchored India's innings.

Rahul's celebration was heartfelt and unique; after raising his bat to acknowledge the applause, he placed two fingers in his mouth. The India player, who got to his first home Test hundred after 3,211 days, was seen in a unique celebration.

What was the meaning behind KL Rahul's Celebration?

KL Rahul's celebration is likely a touching tribute seemingly dedicated to his newborn daughter, Evaarah. His newborn baby, who is not even 1 year old, probably puts her fingers in her mouth as many newborn children do, and it was perhaps a reflection of that in her father's celebration.

His composed century helped India gain a significant first-innings lead, taking the team to 218 for 3 at lunch and leading West Indies by 56 runs. The innings showcased Rahul's maturity as an opener and played a key role in strengthening India's position in the Test.

The India star became a father during the IPL 2025 as his wife Athiya Shetty gave birth to their firstborn child.

KL Rahul and His Celebrations

KL Rahul is known for his innovative celebrations, which often carry an inner meaning intertwined with personal and cultural values.

Inspired by the Kannada film "Kantara," Rahul once celebrated by thumping his chest, tapping his bat on the ground-a symbolic gesture signifying his deep connection and ownership of his home ground, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. He explained this celebration was a tribute to the turf and the place that shaped his cricket journey. Another well-known celebration is his "block the noise" gesture, where Rahul cupped his ears or covers them with his hands after reaching a century. This was a message to silence critics and distractions.