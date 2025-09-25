Cricket IND vs WI: Why Was Ravindra Jadeja Made Vice-Captain For West Indies Series? Explained By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 16:43 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

IND vs WI: As India prepare to play their first home series of the current World Test Championship cycle against the West Indies, the announcement of the squad has raised a key talking point: Ravindra Jadeja's elevation as vice-captain.

While Shubman Gill retains the captaincy, senior star, Jadeja will now shoulder the responsibility of leading the team as Gill's deputy.

During the recent England tour, Jadeja was not part of the leadership setup, which makes his new role particularly noteworthy. Jasprit Bumrah was considered an option, but the team management eventually decided Jadeja was the right choice.

On the England tour, Rishabh Pant had served as vice-captain and had delivered impressive performances. However, by the end of the tour, Pant was sidelined with an injury and has yet to fully recover. With Pant unavailable, someone needed to fill the vice-captaincy role, and Jadeja emerged as the most suitable candidate, given his experience and leadership qualities.

Ravindra Jadeja delivered one of the finest all-round performances of his career during India's Test series in England. He scored 516 runs in 10 innings at an astonishing average of 86.00, including six half-centuries, becoming the first player to register six fifties in an India-England Test series. His 516 runs also set a new record for an Indian batting at No. 6 or lower, while his second-innings average of 315.00 ranked among the highest in Test history.

With the ball, Jadeja picked up 7 wickets at an economy of 3.56, including a four-wicket haul in Manchester. A standout moment came in the Manchester Test, where his unbeaten 107 alongside Washington Sundar helped India secure a hard-fought draw.

This stellar display could've earned him the vice-captaincy for the upcoming West Indies series. While Jadeja has previously captained Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, his stint in T20 leadership was brief and less impactful.

India's squad also features Dhruv Jurel and Narayan Jagadeesan as wicketkeeping options in Pant's absence. On India's spin-friendly pitches, Jadeja will be joined by Kuldeep Yadav. Washington Sundar and Axar Patel have also been included, although it remains to be seen which spinners will make the playing XI alongside Jadeja.

Ravindra Jadeja's Test Career

Jadeja's credentials speak volumes. In 85 Test matches, he has amassed 3,886 runs with 27 fours and 5 sixes. With the ball, he has claimed 330 wickets in red-ball cricket, including fifteen five-wicket hauls and three occasions where he took ten wickets in a match. His all-round contributions make him a natural leader, capable of influencing the game both with bat and ball.

Given India's spin-heavy strategy for home conditions and the absence of Pant, Jadeja's appointment as vice-captain ensures stability in the leadership group. His experience, skill, and tactical acumen are expected to play a pivotal role as India take on the West Indies in this crucial WTC series.