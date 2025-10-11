Cricket IND vs WI: Yashasvi Jaiswal breaks silence after Shubman Gill fiasco leading to Run Out By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 20:19 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Yashasvi Jaiswal was run out early on Day 2 of the second Test against West Indies due to a costly mix-up with captain Shubman Gill.

Starting the day on 173, Jaiswal was looking set for a memorable double century. However, off a fuller delivery from Jayden Seales, Jaiswal drove the ball straight to the mid-off fielder and instinctively called for a quick single, setting off at full speed.

Shubman Gill, stationed at the non-striker's end, did not respond to the call, deciding it was too risky to take the run. The confusion meant Jaiswal was caught midway on his way back to the crease and could not get back in time.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul fielded quickly and threw the ball to wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach, who cleanly dislodged the bails to complete the run out. Jaiswal was visibly frustrated, initially refusing to leave the field and exchanging words with Gill, as he got dismissed for 175 runs.

While Gill immediately recognized the risk and did not attempt the run, Jaiswal's insistence and late realization made it impossible to avoid the dismissal. Former cricketer Anil Kumble also criticized Jaiswal's judgment on the call, labeling it an avoidable mistake that deprived him of a potential double century. Despite the disappointment, Jaiswal accepted it as part of the game and moved on. Meanwhile, Gill went on to score an unbeaten century in the match.

Jaiswal was livid with his captain after getting dismissed, but the player was a lot more pragmatic after the day's play. While speaking with the broadcasters, Jaiswal admitted his run out was a part of the game.

"It's a part of the game. So it's fine," said Jaiswal to Star Sports.

The India player missed out his 3rd double century by 25 runs. In his career, Jaiswal has made a habit of scoring big hundreds. Five out of his seven Test centuries have gone beyond 150 runs, which is a staggering record itself. And the player admitted his willingness to score big and convert hundreds to big ones.

"I always try to play as long as I can. I just think that if I am out there and take it forward, I can play as long as I can. Early on, there was movement. I was thinking if I bat for one hour and then after that, it will be easy for me to score runs," he added.