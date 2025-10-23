Cricket IND-W vs NZ-W: What will Happen if Rain Washes Out Match? Will India Women have an advantage for Semifinal Qualification? By MyKhel Staff Published: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 18:44 [IST]

Rain has stopped play in the highly anticipated ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match between India Women and New Zealand Women at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. The rain has intensified, forcing the players off the field and the ground staff to cover the entire pitch area to protect it. Umpires have had to call a halt to the proceedings after trying to continue the game for a few overs despite the dropping rain.

The Indian team has already posted an imposing total of 329 for 2 in 48 overs, with remarkable batting performances from Pratika Rawal, who scored 122, and Smriti Mandhana, who made 109. This interruption comes at a crucial point in the tournament as both teams are fighting for the last semi-final spot.

The weather conditions have been challenging throughout the day with earlier forecasts predicting heavy rain. The rain has delayed the conclusion of the match and has potentially disrupted momentum for both sides. Ground staff have been actively working to safeguard the field with covers and weights to prevent damage due to the heavy downpour.

The stoppage due to rain has introduced uncertainty about when play will resume and how the match will conclude, adding to the tension of an already vital encounter. Both teams and fans now wait anxiously for the weather to clear so that the tournament can proceed.

IND-W vs NZ-W: Is Rain an Advantage for India Women?

If rain washes out the India Women match against New Zealand, the two teams will get one point each. As India and New Zealand both have the same amount of points, they will remain so going into their final group stage match.

India will play against Bangladesh in their final group stage match, while New Zealand take on England. Although India are expected to get a victory against Bangladesh, this rain can be a big blow for their semi-final quest. At the stage that India are currently in while batting, they would be hoping for a full match and get a victory and virtually seal their spot for the semis.