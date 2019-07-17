Cricket

India A beat West Indies A to take unassailable 3-0 lead

By
Manish Pandey made a hundred for India A
Antigua, July 17: Skipper Manish Pandey struck an impressive century while Krunal Pandya took five wickets to guide India A to a 148-run win over West Indies A in the third unofficial ODI and take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Opting to bat, India A put on a total of 295 for 6 and then bowled out the host for 147 in 34.2 overs.

Although the visitor lost its opener Anmolpreet Singh for nought, Shubman Gill (77 off 81 balls) and Shreyas Iyer (47 off 69 balls) shared a valuable 109-run stand for the second wicket.

Pandey continued from where Gill left, scoring a 100 off just 87 deliveries and added 110 runs for the fourth wicket with Hanuma Vihari (29).

Chasing 296 for a win, the home team got off to a decent start with John Campbell (21) and Sunil Ambris (30) putting on 51 runs together for the opening wicket.

But soon, Krunal (5/25) ran through its batting line-up. Lower down the order, Keemo Paul (34) tried to put up some resistance but it was a comfortable victory for the Indians.

India A had won the earlier two matches at Coolidge (by 65 runs) on July 11 and at North Sound (by 65 runs) on July 14.

The fourth and fifth unofficial ODIs between the two sides will be played at Coolidge on Friday and Sunday respectively.

Story first published: Wednesday, July 17, 2019, 13:20 [IST]
