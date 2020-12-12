India A vs Australia A | Jasprit Bumrah happy to don batsman's role after maiden first-class fifty

Bumrah, who came out as a surprise package with the bat for the visitors, smashed 55 runs to revive India's innings after the side had lost nine wickets for 123 runs. The right-handed pacer along with Mohammed Siraj (22) put on 71 for the last wicket as the visitors finished on 194.

Bumrah shared a picture of him hitting a glorious shot along with a saying "Try one new thing per day, they said". Bumrah, who is actually famous for his deadly yorkers, had a unique and new outing on the field when he whacked bowlers all around the park.

Meanwhile, the Indian bowlers put up an inspired show to bring the visitors right back into the day-night warm-up game at the Sydney Cricket Ground after getting bundled out for 194.

It was all about the Indian pace bowlers firing in unison. While Mohammad Shami and Navdeep Saini picked three wickets each, Bumrah backed up his maiden fifty with two wickets.

Siraj also picked a wicket as he kept bowling a testing line. The Indian bowlers came out all guns blazing to bundle out Australia A for 108 and take an important 86-run lead at stumps on the opening day.

For Australia A, skipper Alex Carey fought a lone battle as he finished with a 38- ball 32. But unfortunately for him, there was no support whatsoever from the other end as even all-rounder Cameron Green who hit a century in the last warmup game had to be substituted after he was hit on the head by a straight drive from Bumrah.

His concussion substitute Patrick Rowe remained unbeaten on seven as Joe Burns failed to open his innings. This after he managed scores of 4 and 0 in the previous game in Adelaide.