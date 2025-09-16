Cricket India A vs Australia A Squads: Full List of Players, Captains, Schedule, Venue - All You Need to Know By MyKhel Staff Published: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 7:24 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The stage is set at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow as India A takes on Australia A in the first unofficial Test from September 16 to 19.

With the senior team preparing for a packed home season, this four-day clash offers several players on both sides an opportunity to stake their claims for national selection. All eyes will naturally be on India's captain Shreyas Iyer, who is looking to force his way back into the Indian Test side.

India A vs Australia A Schedule

1st Unofficial Test - Sept 16 to Sept 19

2nd Unofficial Test - Sept 23 to Sept 26

Shreyas Iyer's leadership will be closely watched, not just for his tactical nous but for his batting contributions. Alongside him are talented batters keen to break into the Test scheme. Devdutt Padikkal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sai Sudharsan, and N. Jagadeesan form a strong top order, with consistency being the key for each of them to move closer to full international recognition.

Behind the stumps, India A has opted for two wicketkeeper options - N. Jagadeesan and vice-captain Dhruv Jurel - giving the team a good balance of experience and youthful energy. In the all-round department, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Ayush Badoni provide key depth, while bowling options such as Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, and Yash Thakur offer pace. Spin duties will be handled by the likes of Manav Suthar and Tanush Kotian.

Australia A arrives with a youthful squad looking to push their senior colleagues. Nathan McSweeney will be central to their batting fortunes alongside Sam Konstas and Campbell Kellaway, part of the next generation of Australian cricket. Josh Philippe adds explosiveness with the bat and possible stability behind the stumps.

On the bowling front, Lance Morris, with his searing pace, will be the one to watch, partnered by medium-pacers like Xavier Bartlett and Fergus O'Neill. Spin will be spearheaded by Todd Murphy, who has already impressed in the senior Test arena. All-rounders Aaron Hardie and Jack Edwards round off a versatile group.

India A vs Australia A Full Squads

India A: Shreyas Iyer (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran, N. Jagadeesan (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel (vc/wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Harsh Dubey, Ayush Badoni, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Tanush Kotian, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Khaleel Ahmed, Manav Suthar, Yash Thakur.

Australia A: Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Jack Edwards, Aaron Hardie, Campbell Kellaway, Sam Konstas, Nathan McSweeney, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Fergus O'Neill, Oliver Peake, Josh Philippe, Corey Rocchiccioli, Liam Scott.