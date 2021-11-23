India A vs South Africa A Test Matches: Squads, Dates, Timings, Venue, Live Streaming Info

Priyank Panchal will lead the visiting India A side that will also feature Test team regulars like Hanuma Vihari and Prithvi Shaw among others. South Africa A, meanwhile, will be led by Pieter Malan and also feature the likes of George Linde and Beuran Hendricks.

The tour includes three 4-day matches and will conclude on December 9. All three matches will be played at the same venue in Bloemfontein.

Skipper Panchal believes his team, which includes Delhi Capitals opening batter Shaw and Mumbai Indians spinner Rahul Chahar, is "well-balanced" and sticking to their processes will help them overcome their opponents in the series.

"We have a very balanced side and following our processes correctly will get us the best results. It is definitely going to be an exciting tour for all of us. We have prepared very well, and we are looking forward to the series," said India A skipper in a statement.

The South Africa A squad features a mixture of experienced and emerging talents, with in-form players from the domestic scene given an opportunity to stake their claim for Proteas selection.

"As a side, our number one priority is to win. At an individual level, that means putting in performances that will help move the team forward and hopefully we can achieve that on the field," said South Africa A skipper Malan.

South Africa A squad: Pieter Malan (captain), Sarel Erwee, Edward Moore, Raynard van Tonder, Sinethemba Qeshile (wicketkeeper), Senuran Muthusamy, Marco Jansen, Migael Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, Lutho Sipamla, Glenton Stuurman, George Linde, Jason Smith, Tony de Zorzi.

India A squad: Priyank Panchal (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan, Baba Aparajith, Upendra Yadav (wicketkeeper), K Gowtham, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Umran Malik, Ishan Porel, Arzan Nagwaswalla.

India A tour of South Africa A 2021 Schedule

1st Test: November 23 - November 26 - Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein

2nd Test: November 29 - December 2 - Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein

3rd Test: December 6 - December 9 - Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein

India A vs South Africa A Match Start Time

The match will start at 1:30 PM IST.

India A tour of South Africa A Live Streaming

The live streaming of the matches is available on SuperSport YouTube.

The #SAAvINDA series gets underway today at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein 🏆



Catch the action LIVE right here ➡️ https://t.co/IQI6YkXgUu#BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/QUfEib8BM2 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) November 23, 2021