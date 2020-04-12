Team India's 2007 ICC World T20 matches ball-by-ball re-telecast: Dates, Timing, TV Channel, Live Streaming Information

The year 2007 in Indian cricket was filled with drama, anger, introspection leading to some tough decisions which led to a new brand of cricket. India had suffered their worst World Cup campaign in the Caribbean when they failed to go past even the group stages.

Passionate cricket fans were left crestfallen, angry, confused and in a sense betrayed. Posters of senior cricketers and the head coach were set on fire and stones were pelted at the houses of cricketers. Questions were being asked of many senior players and the selectors were left flummoxed.

With the first-ever T20 World Cup coming up soon preceded by a mammoth tour to England, some tough calls had to be taken about the composition of the team and who was going to be the next leader of the Indian team.

The Board of Selectors handed the reigns of the team to a young hard-hitting finisher Mahendra Singh Dhoni to lead the next team back to the glory days of Indian cricket.

The team selected for the T20 2007 World Cup saw cricket purists in India scoff at the format and question their performance without Sachin, Dravid and Zaheer. But, a new younger, fitter, stronger and hungry Indian team led by their icy cool captain won the hearts of the nation with their bold and aggressive style of play.

Indian cricket was witness to the dawn of a new era as Dhoni and Co. went on to recapture the heart of the nation and returned home from South Africa with the inaugural T20 World Cup.

Star Sports will now present the fans a golden opportunity to relive those epic moments from the 2007 T20 World Cup. The match will start at 3 pm (IST) and give another chance to the fans to relive those moments that are deeply rooted in their cricketing memories.

Here's all you need to know about the ball-by-ball re-telecast of Team India's matches in the 2007 World T20:

Channels: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD

Live Streaming: Hotstar and Jio TV app

Date: April 12th to 17th.

Timings: 3 pm (IST)

April 12: Group Match: India vs Pakistan

April 13: Group Match: India vs New Zealand

April 14: Group Match: India vs England

April 15: Group Match: India vs South Africa

April 16: 2nd Semi-Final: India vs Australia

April 17: Final: India vs Pakistan