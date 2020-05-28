Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India bowling coach Bharat Arun favours use of external substance to shine the ball

By
India bowling coach Bharat Arun favours use of external substance to shine the ball
India bowling coach Bharat Arun favours use of external substance to shine the ball

New Delhi, May 28: The use of saliva to shine the ball is a "difficult habit" to get over but India's bowling coach Bharath Arun says he won't mind an "external substance" at its expense if it is used across teams.

In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the Anil Kumble-led ICC Cricket Committee has decided to ban the use of saliva as a part of health safety protocol. A lot of premier players and coaches now feel that the use of external substances should be allowed to shine the ball in order to maintain a balance between the bat and ball.

"As far as use of external substance is concerned, as long as it is same and uniform for all the teams, why not try it," Arun told PTI. "Use of saliva will be a very difficult habit to get over but we will make a conscious effort during our training and practice sessions to get rid of this habit," he added.

In fact, the world's premier fast bowler and IPL's costliest foreign recruit Pat Cummins had also spoken in favour of the use of an external substance with saliva being banned.

"If we remove saliva, we have to have another option,' the 27-year-old pacer was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au. While the ICC has not banned sweat which does not spread the novel coronavirus, Cummins wants some more initiative from the game's governing body.

Sweat is not bad, but I think we need something more than that, ideally. Whatever that is, wax or I don't know what. "If that's what that science is telling us, that it's high risk using saliva ... as long as we're keeping other options open, whether that's sweat or something artificial."

However, during a recent chat on Star Sports, Kumble had ruled out the possibility of allowing an external substance despite the ban on saliva. "We did discuss that but if you look back at the history of the game, I mean we have been very critical and we have been very focused on eliminating any external substances coming into the game whether you are literally legalising if you are looking to do that now which obviously has had a great impact over the last couple of years," Kumble said.

More BHARAT ARUN News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, May 28, 2020, 17:36 [IST]
Other articles published on May 28, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue