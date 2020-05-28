India bowling coach Bharat Arun favours use of external substance to shine the ball

In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the Anil Kumble-led ICC Cricket Committee has decided to ban the use of saliva as a part of health safety protocol. A lot of premier players and coaches now feel that the use of external substances should be allowed to shine the ball in order to maintain a balance between the bat and ball.

"As far as use of external substance is concerned, as long as it is same and uniform for all the teams, why not try it," Arun told PTI. "Use of saliva will be a very difficult habit to get over but we will make a conscious effort during our training and practice sessions to get rid of this habit," he added.

In fact, the world's premier fast bowler and IPL's costliest foreign recruit Pat Cummins had also spoken in favour of the use of an external substance with saliva being banned.

"If we remove saliva, we have to have another option,' the 27-year-old pacer was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au. While the ICC has not banned sweat which does not spread the novel coronavirus, Cummins wants some more initiative from the game's governing body.

Sweat is not bad, but I think we need something more than that, ideally. Whatever that is, wax or I don't know what. "If that's what that science is telling us, that it's high risk using saliva ... as long as we're keeping other options open, whether that's sweat or something artificial."

However, during a recent chat on Star Sports, Kumble had ruled out the possibility of allowing an external substance despite the ban on saliva. "We did discuss that but if you look back at the history of the game, I mean we have been very critical and we have been very focused on eliminating any external substances coming into the game whether you are literally legalising if you are looking to do that now which obviously has had a great impact over the last couple of years," Kumble said.