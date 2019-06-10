Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

I'm sorry on behalf of the crowd - Kohli offers support to under-fire Smith

By Opta
Kohli and Finch

London, June 10: Virat Kohli insisted he did not want India fans to "set a bad example" after asking them to take it easy on Australia batsman Steve Smith.

ICC World Cup 2019 Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

Smith was subjected to chants of 'Cheater! Cheater!' on occasions by some of the almost entirely pro-India crowd during the Cricket World Cup clash between the two nations at The Oval on Sunday (June 9).

Kohli could be seen at one stage during India's innings gesturing to a section of the ground to support Smith

While the former Australia skipper was still targeted when he came out to bat in his side's reply later in the game, Kohli believes it is now time to move on.

"I think what's happened has happened. The guy is back, he's trying to play well for his side," said Kohli in his post-match press conference.

"Even in the Indian Premier League I saw him, it's not good to see someone down like that, to be honest. We've had issues in the past. We've had a few arguments on the field. But you don't want to see a guy feeling that heat every time he goes out to play.

"What's happened has happened. Everyone has known that. He's come back. He's worked hard. He's playing well for his side now. So just because there's so many Indian fans here, I just didn't want them to set a bad example, to be honest, because he didn't do anything to be booed in my opinion."

Kohli, who contributed 82 to his side's total of 352-5, also revealed he apologised to Smith on behalf of the supporters.

"He was just standing there, and I felt bad because if I was in a position where something had happened with me and I had apologised, I accepted it and I came back and still I would get booed, I wouldn't like it, either.

"So I just felt for him, and I told him, I'm sorry on behalf of the crowd because I've seen that happen in a few earlier games, as well, and in my opinion that's not acceptable."

Smith, who lost the captaincy in the aftermath of what happened during the third Test against South Africa last March - made 69 but Australia were bowled out for 316.

More VIRAT KOHLI News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 15 - June 10 2019, 03:00 PM
South Africa
West Indies
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India won by 36 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Monday, June 10, 2019, 3:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 10, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue