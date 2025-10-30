Who will India play in Women's World Cup 2025 Final? Opponent, Venue, Schedule - All You Need To Know

Cricket India create History! Jemimah Rodrigues rises as India Women register Highest Successful Run Chase in World Cup History By MyKhel Staff Published: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 22:52 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

India Women pulled off a record-breaking masterpiece, chasing down 339 to conquer Australia by five wickets in what is now the highest successful run chase in Women's World Cup history. The night belonged to Jemimah Rodrigues, whose unbeaten 127 anchored India's unforgettable triumph in a high-pressure knockout clash.

Facing a daunting total of 338, courtesy of Phoebe Litchfield's scintillating 119 and Ellyse Perry's steady 77, India responded with fearless intent and unwavering composure. The early loss of openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana left India wobbling at 59 for 2, but then came the partnership that rewrote history.

Jemimah Rodrigues and captain Harmanpreet Kaur stitched together a majestic 167-run stand - the highest partnership ever by an Indian duo in Women's World Cup knockout matches. Their alliance transformed the contest. Jemimah's innings was pure class - built on placement, temperament, and timing - as she guided the chase with remarkable restraint early on before shifting gears in the slog overs. Harmanpreet, her trusted ally, produced yet another big-match performance with a fluent 89 off 88 balls decorated with 10 boundaries and two sixes.

When Harmanpreet departed at 226, India still needed 113 runs, but Jemimah's calm resolve never wavered. She found support from Deepti Sharma (24 off 17) and Richa Ghosh (26 off 16) to maintain the chase momentum before sealing the game in style with Amanjot Kaur's flourish at the end.

Jemimah remained unbeaten on 127 off 134 deliveries - an innings destined to be etched among India's greatest in World Cup history. Her poise against pace and precision against spin defined the chase, earning her a standing ovation as India reached 341 for 5 in 48.3 overs.

For Australia, Kim Garth (2/46) and Annabel Sutherland (2/69) were the only wicket-takers in an otherwise bruising outing for their bowlers. Earlier, their strong total was shaped by Litchfield's commanding ton and Gardner's 63 off 45 balls, but India's batters surpassed those efforts with belief and brilliance.

This victory not only sends India into the World Cup final but also marks a defining chapter in their cricketing journey. Harmanpreet Kaur and her troops will face South Africa in Navi Mumbai on Sunday for the crown.