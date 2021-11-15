India Cricket Schedule After T20 World Cup 2021: Full list of big series for Team India

But they have a lot more coming in their way to cheer as India start a busy season that has some marquee clashes lined up.

The immediate assignment for Team India is the home series against New Zealand, starting as soon as Wednesday (November 17) with a T20I at Jaipur.

The series consists of three T20Is and two Tests at Kanpur and Mumbai. But India fans will see some of the big-time players only partially in this series.

Rohit Sharma has taken over as T20I skipper from Virat Kohli, who abdicated his throne post the T20 World Cup 2021. This will also be the first series in charge for Rahul Dravid as the full-time India coach and he will hoping for nothing less than a resounding start.

Virat Kohli will skip the T20I series and the first Test but will be back for the second Test. Ajinkya Rahane will lead India in the Kanpur Test in the absence of Kohli.

Frontline pacers like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami too will miss the series as some young names will get the audition.

But there are so many other series in which India will be fielding their full-strength squad.

Here’s India’s schedule for the next one year, till January 2023.

India’s schedule 2021-22 (After T20 WC 2021, home matches unless specified).

November-December 21: India vs New Zealand: 3 T20s, 2 Tests.

December 2021-January 2022: India vs South Africa (away): 4 T20Is, 3 ODIs, 3 Tests.

February 2022: India vs West Indies: 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is.

February 2022: India vs Sri Lanka: 2 Tests, 3 T20Is.

April-May: IPL 2022.

June, 2022: India vs South Africa: 5 T20Is.

July 2022: India vs England (Away): 1 Test (continuation of the 2021 series, India lead 2-1), 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is.

August 2022: India vs West Indies (away): 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is.

September 2022: Asia Cup (venue to be announced).

October 2022: ICC T20 World Cup, 2022 (Australia)

October-November 2022: India vs Australia: 4 Tests, 3 T20Is.

November, 2022: India vs Bangladesh (away): 2 Tests, 3 ODIs.

December 2022-January 2023: India vs Sri Lanka: 5 ODIs.