Team India: Full schedule 2021 | Year of ICC T20 WC, high profile series against England, SA

Currently, the Team India is in Australia for the Test series and the teams are level at 1-1 after two Tests of the four-match series. Here's a look at Indian cricket team's schedule in 2021.

The year will feature some high profile evens too like India's home and away series against England, and which also see the inaguration of world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad -- the Sardar Patel Gujarat Stadium or simply Motera.

However, the biggest international draw of the next 12 months will be the ICC T20 World Cup to be hosted by India. The details:

1. February-March, 2021

India vs England: 4 Tests, 3 ODIs, 5 T20Is. All matches at home.

2. April-May, 2021

The 1PL 14 will take place in this window. The IPL 2020 was held in UAE because of the Coronavirus pandemic but the BCCI is mulling to hold the IPL 2021 in India itself.

3. June-July, 2021

India vs Sri Lanka (away): 3 ODIs, 5 T20Is. This white-ball event will be followed by the Asia Cup. India are the defending champions but the venue is yet to be decided but most likely it will be held in Sri Lanka. India will travel to Zimbabwe in mid-July for a limited-over series.

4. August-September, 2021

India vs England (away): 5 Tests.

5. October, 2021

India vs South Africa (Home series): This will be a T20I series, mostly three of them before the teams get cracking for ICC T20 World Cup 2021, hosted by India. The World tourney will start mid-October and will end early November.

6. November-December, 2021

India vs New Zealand (Home series): 2 Tests, 3 T20Is. India depart for South Africa for 3 Tests and 2 T20Is in late December.