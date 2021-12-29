India Cricket Team Schedule 2022: Know the full Timetable: T20 WC, Big Series Against England, SA

Mumbai, December 29: The India cricket team will embark on a busy schedule, nothing unusual there, in 2022 and they will play a major share of cricket at home with a few important assignments away from home adorning the calendar.
The year will also see the ICC T20 World Cup 2023 in Australia and India under Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid will eye a piece of glory Down Under.
India will also eyeing a series win in England as the rescheduled fifth Test will be played mid-2022 in Birmingham. The Test was cancelled earlier this year after Covid-19 cases in India camp.
So, here’s a look at India cricket team’s schedule for 2022. Bookmark this page.
India Cricket Upcoming Matches 2022
West Indies in India (February)
1st ODI – February 6, Ahmedabad
2nd ODI – February 9, Jaipur
3rd ODI – February 12, Kolkata
1st T20I – February 15, Cuttack
2nd T20I – February 18, Visakhapatnam
3rd T20I – February 20, Trivandrum
Sri Lanka in India (February-March)
1st Test – February 25-March 1, Bengaluru
2nd Test – March 5-9, Mohali
1st T20I – March 13, Mohali
2nd T20I – March 15, Dharamsala
3rd T20I – March 18, Lucknow
IPL 2022
April-May (To Be Announced)
South Africa in India (June)
1st T20I – June 9, Chennai
2nd T20I – June 12, Bengaluru
3rd T20I – June 14, Nagpur
4th T20I – June 17, Rajkot
5th T20I – June 19, Delhi
India tour of England (July)
Reschedule Test – July 1-5, Birmingham
1st T20I – July 7, Southampton
2nd T20I – July 9, Birmingham
3rd T20I – July 10, Nottingham
1st ODI – July 12, London
2nd ODI – July 14, London
3rd ODI – July 17, Manchester
India tour to West Indies (July-August)
3 ODIs, 3 T20Is
Asia Cup (September)
Venue, Dates to be announced
Australia tour of India (September-October)
4 Tests, 3 T20Is (Venues, Dates to be announced).
T20 World Cup, 2022 (October-November)
The WC is in Australia (Venues, Dates to be finalised).
India tour of Bangladesh (November-December)
2 Tests, 3 ODIs (Dates, Venues to be announced).
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.