India Cricket Team Schedule 2022: Know the full Timetable: T20 WC, Big Series Against England, SA

The year will also see the ICC T20 World Cup 2023 in Australia and India under Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid will eye a piece of glory Down Under.

India will also eyeing a series win in England as the rescheduled fifth Test will be played mid-2022 in Birmingham. The Test was cancelled earlier this year after Covid-19 cases in India camp.

So, here's a look at India cricket team's schedule for 2022.

India Cricket Upcoming Matches 2022

West Indies in India (February)

1st ODI – February 6, Ahmedabad

2nd ODI – February 9, Jaipur

3rd ODI – February 12, Kolkata

1st T20I – February 15, Cuttack

2nd T20I – February 18, Visakhapatnam

3rd T20I – February 20, Trivandrum

Sri Lanka in India (February-March)

1st Test – February 25-March 1, Bengaluru

2nd Test – March 5-9, Mohali

1st T20I – March 13, Mohali

2nd T20I – March 15, Dharamsala

3rd T20I – March 18, Lucknow

IPL 2022

April-May (To Be Announced)

South Africa in India (June)

1st T20I – June 9, Chennai

2nd T20I – June 12, Bengaluru

3rd T20I – June 14, Nagpur

4th T20I – June 17, Rajkot

5th T20I – June 19, Delhi

India tour of England (July)

Reschedule Test – July 1-5, Birmingham

1st T20I – July 7, Southampton

2nd T20I – July 9, Birmingham

3rd T20I – July 10, Nottingham

1st ODI – July 12, London

2nd ODI – July 14, London

3rd ODI – July 17, Manchester

India tour to West Indies (July-August)

3 ODIs, 3 T20Is

Asia Cup (September)

Venue, Dates to be announced

Australia tour of India (September-October)

4 Tests, 3 T20Is (Venues, Dates to be announced).

T20 World Cup, 2022 (October-November)

The WC is in Australia (Venues, Dates to be finalised).

India tour of Bangladesh (November-December)

2 Tests, 3 ODIs (Dates, Venues to be announced).