India Cricket Team Schedule 2022: Know the full Timetable: T20 WC, Big Series Against England, SA

By
Mumbai, December 29: The India cricket team will embark on a busy schedule, nothing unusual there, in 2022 and they will play a major share of cricket at home with a few important assignments away from home adorning the calendar.

The year will also see the ICC T20 World Cup 2023 in Australia and India under Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid will eye a piece of glory Down Under.

India will also eyeing a series win in England as the rescheduled fifth Test will be played mid-2022 in Birmingham. The Test was cancelled earlier this year after Covid-19 cases in India camp.

So, here’s a look at India cricket team’s schedule for 2022. Bookmark this page.

West Indies in India (February)

1st ODI – February 6, Ahmedabad

2nd ODI – February 9, Jaipur

3rd ODI – February 12, Kolkata

1st T20I – February 15, Cuttack

2nd T20I – February 18, Visakhapatnam

3rd T20I – February 20, Trivandrum

Sri Lanka in India (February-March)

1st Test – February 25-March 1, Bengaluru

2nd Test – March 5-9, Mohali

1st T20I – March 13, Mohali

2nd T20I – March 15, Dharamsala

3rd T20I – March 18, Lucknow

IPL 2022

April-May (To Be Announced)

South Africa in India (June)

1st T20I – June 9, Chennai

2nd T20I – June 12, Bengaluru

3rd T20I – June 14, Nagpur

4th T20I – June 17, Rajkot

5th T20I – June 19, Delhi

India tour of England (July)

Reschedule Test – July 1-5, Birmingham

1st T20I – July 7, Southampton

2nd T20I – July 9, Birmingham

3rd T20I – July 10, Nottingham

1st ODI – July 12, London

2nd ODI – July 14, London

3rd ODI – July 17, Manchester

India tour to West Indies (July-August)

3 ODIs, 3 T20Is

Asia Cup (September)

Venue, Dates to be announced

Australia tour of India (September-October)

4 Tests, 3 T20Is (Venues, Dates to be announced).

T20 World Cup, 2022 (October-November)

The WC is in Australia (Venues, Dates to be finalised).

India tour of Bangladesh (November-December)

2 Tests, 3 ODIs (Dates, Venues to be announced).

Story first published: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 13:10 [IST]
