India’ fight against Covid-19: Time for another partnership: PM Modi refers to Kaif-Yuvi’s match winning knock

In the wake of the virus, which has infected 283 people so far in the country, the prime minister has urged the national to help control the spread by observing the curfew on Sunday. Several sports stars took to social media to laud the Prime Minister's move and urged people to stay indoors and help control the spread of the virus in India.

Former cricketers Mohammad Kaif and Yuvraj Singh also lauded the PM’s appeal and asked people to take responsibility and help in the fight against the outbreak.

In response to the duo’s message, PM Modi urged the nation to fight back. Referring to former India batsmen Kaif and Yuvraj’s important match-winning partnership against England in 2022, the Prime Ministers tweeted, “It is time for another partnership.”

Here are 2 excellent cricketers whose partnership we will remember forever. Now, as they have said, it is time for another partnership. This time, all of India will be partners in the fight against Coronavirus. #IndiaFightsCoronahttps://t.co/a6JJTh8gUWhttps://t.co/koRYZiRT6K — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 20, 2020

The coronavirus has so far led to more than 11,000 deaths across the world.

The virus is on the rise in the country, with Maharashtra bearing the maximum brunt. The government has banned all international commercial passenger flights for a week, starting from March 22.

Major sporting events have been cancelled across the country and the world, and the sports stars are urging people to pay heed to the PM's words in these trying times.