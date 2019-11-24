Cricket
India Vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli and Co. seal historic Day-Night Test win: This is how cricketers react

By
India Vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli and Co. seal historic Day-Night Test win: This is how cricketers react

Kolkata, Nov 24: Team India created history in Kolkata on Sunday (November 24) as they wrapped up another innings victory over Bangladesh inside three days and won their maiden Day-Night Test match by an innings and 46 runs to clean sweep the series.

Umesh Yadav claimed the three wickets and grabbed a fifer in the second innings as ruthless India as bundled Bangladesh out for 195 and wrapped up the match in just under seven sessions.

India vs Bangladesh: Team India, Virat Kohli bag world record! Check out

Mushfiqur Rahim fought a lone battle for the tourists, making 74 from 96 balls, yet the first pink-ball Test in India saw the home team's pace attack dominate, Ishant Sharma claiming nine in the match to help his nation record a seventh successive victory - their longest winning run in the format.

Virat Kohli's side also became the first to win four on the spin by an innings as they swept the short series 2-0 following an equally emphatic triumph in Indore last week. Mushfiqur's hopes of reaching a seventh Test hundred disappeared when he provided Ravindra Jadeja with a simple catch in the covers, the right-hander's battling knock coming to a tame end.

India remain on top of World Test Championship table with 360 points

Al-Amin Hossain hit five boundaries in a breezy 21 before becoming the last wicket to fall, tickling an edge through to wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha to become Umesh's fifth victim of the innings.

India will now switch their focus to white-ball cricket as they host West Indies for three Twenty20 fixtures and a three-match one-day series before the end of the year

Here's how Indian cricketers reacted after winning the historic Test at iconic Eden Gardens:

BCCI:

Virat Kohli:

Ajinkya Rahane:

Ishant Sharma:

Mohammad Shami:

Wriddhiman Saha:

Mayank Agarwal:

Cheteshwar Pujara:

Story first published: Sunday, November 24, 2019, 15:38 [IST]
