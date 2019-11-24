India Vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli and Co. seal historic Day-Night Test win: This is how cricketers react

Umesh Yadav claimed the three wickets and grabbed a fifer in the second innings as ruthless India as bundled Bangladesh out for 195 and wrapped up the match in just under seven sessions.

India vs Bangladesh: Team India, Virat Kohli bag world record! Check out

Mushfiqur Rahim fought a lone battle for the tourists, making 74 from 96 balls, yet the first pink-ball Test in India saw the home team's pace attack dominate, Ishant Sharma claiming nine in the match to help his nation record a seventh successive victory - their longest winning run in the format.

Virat Kohli's side also became the first to win four on the spin by an innings as they swept the short series 2-0 following an equally emphatic triumph in Indore last week. Mushfiqur's hopes of reaching a seventh Test hundred disappeared when he provided Ravindra Jadeja with a simple catch in the covers, the right-hander's battling knock coming to a tame end.

India remain on top of World Test Championship table with 360 points

Al-Amin Hossain hit five boundaries in a breezy 21 before becoming the last wicket to fall, tickling an edge through to wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha to become Umesh's fifth victim of the innings.

India will now switch their focus to white-ball cricket as they host West Indies for three Twenty20 fixtures and a three-match one-day series before the end of the year

Here's how Indian cricketers reacted after winning the historic Test at iconic Eden Gardens:

BCCI:

Virat Kohli:

Kolkata you have been amazing. 🙌🏼

Terrific display by the lads. 💪🏼Let's keep the momentum going 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/TBrP1fGNKw — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 24, 2019

Ajinkya Rahane:

Privileged to be a part of the #PinkBallTest, was a great experience to play the game in front of a packed Eden Gardens crowd.

Thank you @BCCI & CAB for promoting the D/N Test in India. And a big cheers to our pace bowling trio who took all the wickets in this game. #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/pF6EQ0UMHL — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) November 24, 2019

Ishant Sharma:

"Teamwork is the ability to work together toward a common vision" First pink ball test victory ! 👍Well done boys 😊🇮🇳💪👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/iXYvncGaHF — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) November 24, 2019

Mohammad Shami:

Wriddhiman Saha:

Congratulations Team! It was an amazing experience to play this special Test match & to see the number of ppl who turned up, even on the 3rd day. Congratulations to @imVkohli for being the first captain in history to win 4 Consecutive Games by an innings. #IndVsBan @bcci pic.twitter.com/Ilvc90KLJe — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) November 24, 2019

Mayank Agarwal:

And it’s another series win! Honoured to have been a part of this historic game. 🇮🇳 Well done boys! 🙌🏽#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/aR1BTuwN9G — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) November 24, 2019

Cheteshwar Pujara: