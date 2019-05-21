World Cup head-to-head: India have beaten Australia only three times

Special page | Fixtures | Full squads

For Australia, it will be the third game after they take on Afghanistan and the West Indies.

India and Australia share an absorbing rivalry in ODI cricket though the current champions have a 77-49 lead over the Indians. In the last five games that these two teams have played, Australia have won three as against India's two (they came back from 0-2 down to win the five-match series).

At the World upC too, Australia have a clear dominance over India as they lead 8-3 in 11 encounters between them.

Here we look at the brief results of India-Australia games at the WC:

Australia beat India by 162 runs; group match; Trent Bridge; June 13, 1983

It was the biggest thrashing India received in the tournament that they had won. Kim Hughes won the toss and elected to bat and a brilliant 110 from opener Trevor Chappell and 66 not out from Graham Yallop took Australia to a score of 320 for nine despite a five-wicket haul from Indian captain Kapil Dev. Kapil then top scored for his team too with 40 after the top order was demolished with pacer Ken MacLeay taking six for 39. India were bundled out for 158 and Chappell was the man of the match.

India beat Australia by 118 runs; group match; Chelmsford; June 20, 1983

A week after the hammering, it was India's turn to reciprocate. Kapil won the toss and elected to bat and even though there was no big score from any batsman (Yashpal Sharma made 40 and it was the highest), a 21 from 32 balls down the order from Roger Binny saw India managing 247 in 55.5 overs. Pacers Rodney Hogg and Jeff Thomson took three wickets each. It was then that the Indian bowlers made life miserable for the Kangaroos led by David Hookes as Madan Lal and Binny picked four wickets each and Australia were all out for just 129. Binny was the man of the match for his all-round performance.

Australia beat India by 1 run; group match; Chennai; October 9, 1987

This was a morale-boosting win for Australia who were not given much of a chance ahead of the tournament. Kapil won the toss and sent Allan Border's side to bat and riding 110 from opener Geoff Marsh, the Australians posted 270 for six in 50 overs. For India, Manoj Prabhakar took two for 47. One dramatic incident in this game was Kapil's charity in allowing a six in the Australian innings which was originally signalled four, at the insistence of the Aussies. It would prove to be crucial at the end as India fell short of the Australian total by one run. Debutant Navjot Singh Sidhu top scored for India with 73 while Krish Srikkanth hit 70. India slumped from 207 for two to 269 all out with Craig McDermott taking four for 56. Marsh was the man of the match.

India beat Australia by 56 runs; group match; Delhi; October 22, 1987

Border won the toss and sent India to bat first. Fifties from Sunil Gavaskar (61), Sidhu (51), Dilip Vengsarkar (63) and Mohammad Azharuddin (54 not out) helped India reach 289 for six in 50 overs. McDermott was the pick of the Aussie bowlers with three for 61. The visitors had a good start with their openers putting up 88 runs but the lower order failed to carry on and Australia were bowled out for 233 in 49 overs, losing by 56 runs. David Boon was the top scorer with 62. Azharuddin was the best Indian bowler with three for 19 and was adjudged the man of the match.

Australia beat India by 1 run; league match; Adelaide; March 1, 1992

India fell a victim of the silly rain-rule of this World Cup played in Australia and New Zealand. On a day with threatening clouds, Border won the toss and elected to bat. Dean Jones scored 90 while Boon chipped in with 43 as Australia reached a competitive 237 for nine in 50 overs. Indian spearheads Kapil and Prabhakar grabbed two wickets each. Skipper Azharuddin led the Indian chase with 93 while Sanjay Manjrekar scored 47. It was tight towards the end as India lost three overs to score almost the same number of runs and they were all out for 234 after Ravi Shastri's 67-ball 25 put them under immense pressure. Tom Moody took three for 56 and Australia won by a solitary run. Jones was the man of the match.

Australia beat India by 16 runs; group match; Mumbai; February 27, 1996

Mark Taylor won the toss and Mark Waugh scored a magnificent 126 to put up 103 runs for the opening wicket with his captain who scored 59. But the Australians failed to capitalise on the start and were all out for 258, losing many wickets in the last over bowled by Venkatesh Prasad, who along with Venkatapathy Raju, took two wickets each. India, captained by Azharuddin, had a poor start at seven for 2 but it was Sachin Tendulkar (90) who had kept them in the hunt. However, Mark Waugh picked the man at a crucial juncture and despite Manjrekar's 62, the Indians could not make more than 242. Pacer Damien Fleming tool five for 36 and Waugh was the man of the match.

Australia beat India by 77 runs; Super Six stage; Kennington Oval; June 4, 1999

Both teams were in the Super Six stage without carrying any point with them but Australia lifted their game at the right time. Azharuddin won the toss and elected to field and Steve Waugh's side came up with a solid batting performance. All their batsmen got a start but it was Mark Waugh who made a big score (83) and the Kangaroos scored 282 for six in 50 overs. Glenn McGrath then ran through the Indian top order, claiming Tendulkar for a duck. India were 17 for four and it was left to Ajay Jadeja (100 not out) and Robin Singh (75) to do the bulk of the scoring. They added 141 runs for the fifth wicket and after Singh was dismissed, India lost their last five for 47 runs to be bowled out for 205 in the 49th over. McGrath took three for 34 and was adjudged the man of the match.

Australia beat India by 9 wickets; group match; Centurion; February 15, 2003

Sourav Ganguly won the toss and elected to bat first. However, it was a disaster for the Indians as Brett Lee (3 for 36) and Jason Gillespie (3 for 13) went for the kill from the word go. When Tendulkar, who scored the highest for the team with 36 fell, India were tottering at 78 for six and a 32-ball 28 by Harbhajan Singh down the order saw India limping to 125 losing all their wickets in the 42nd over. Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden put up 100 runs for the first wicket and Australia drove home losing just one wicket and more than 27 overs to spare. Gillespie was the man of the match.

Australia beat India by 125 runs; final; Johannesburg; March 23, 2003

Ganguly won the toss once again and this time sent Australia to bat. The end result was no different as his opposite number Ponting clobbered India's bowling to pieces. A 140 not out in 121 balls by the Aussie captain accompanied by 88 not out from Damien Martyn in 84 balls propelled the side to 359 for two in 50 overs. Harbhajan Singh took both the Australian wickets. The Indian pace attack was treated with disdain by the Australian batsmen on that day. India lost Tendulkar in the very first over and even though Virender Sehwag (82) led a fightback, the pressure was always going high and India fell short of winning their second title, getting all out for 234 with more than 10 overs to spare. McGrath took threee for 52 and Ponting was the man of the match.

India beat Australia by 5 wickets; quarter-final; Ahmedabad; March 24, 2011

India managed to beat Australia after a gap of 24 years when Mahendra Singh Dhoni's side ended the reigning world champions' run in the quarterfinals of the 2011 edition. Ponting won the toss and elected to bat first and scored yet another hundred against the Indians on the big stage. Mike Hussey's 38 not out off 26 balls accelerated the scoring to take Australia to 260 for six in 50 overs. India's response was more a team effort as Tendulkar (53), Gautam Gambhir (50) and Yuvraj Singh (57 not out) turned the game in favour of India. A crucial 74-run partnership between Yuvraj and Suresh Raina (34 not out) for the sixth wicket saw India home in the 48th over. Four Aussie bowlers took a wicket each. Yuvraj, who was also the best Indian bowler with two for 44, got the man of the match award.

Australia beat India by 95 runs; semi-final; Sydney; March 26, 2015

Australia avenged the 2011 loss this time by snatching the defenders' crown from India. Michael Clarke won the toss and elected to bat. Steve Smith belted 105 in 93 balls and opener Aaron Finch scored 81 off 116 deliveries as Australia crossed the 300-run mark. Mitchell Johnson's 27 not out off nine balls powered the home team to 328 for seven in 50 overs. For India, Umesh Yadav took four wickets but he gave away 72 runs in his 10 overs. India were off to a good start but a failure of the middle order saw them losing control of the game. Captain Dhoni top scored with 65 while Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane scored a couple of 40s. India were all out for 233 with James Faulkner taking 3 for 59. Smith was the man of the match.