India Head Coach Ravi Shastri, coaching staff set to vacate office after ICC T20 World Cup: Report

As per an Indian Express report, Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun, batting coach Vikram Rathour and fielding coach R Sridhar will make way for new faces after the multi-nation event concludes in November.

Shastri - whose contract as the national team's head coach is set to end with the T20 WC - has reportedly apprised the top BCCI officials about his decision to step down. The former India captain was first appointed the team manager in 2014 after Duncan Fletcher's tenure as the head coach ended. Shastri served as the manager till the 2016 T20 World Cup and former India captain Anil Kumble was appointed the new head coach ahead of the new season.

Kumble served as the coach for a year and resigned in May 2017 after differences with captain Kohli. Shastri was then once again appointed the head coach in 2017 and was given a tenure till T20 WC 2020 in Australia. However, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the postponement of the T20 WC last year and Shastri's term was extended for one more year.

Shastri's decision to vacate office would be because the BCCI has set an age cap for the office of India head coach to 60 years. Shastri (59) will have to continue for just one year, hence the BCCI is looking for a long term option. Reports also have it that the BCCI is now looking beyond Shastri. The report also claims that some of the support staff are already in talks with IPL franchises.

Recently, former India batting legend and ex-India A coach Rahul Dravid was appointed the acting coach for the limited-overs series in Sri Lanka. Many believe that the BCCI's decision to pick Dravid for the SL tour was aimed at setting the ball in motion towards the same.

If Dravid agrees to apply for Team India's permanent head coach then the former India captain is going to be the front-runner. The legendary cricketer is already tipped to be the future head coach for he's been the man responsible for shaping up the career of several young players during his stint as India U19 and India A coach.

After T20 World Cup, the BCCI will invite applications for a new head coach and the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) of the board will interview the shortlisted candidates and pick up the new coaching staff.