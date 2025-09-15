Cricket India Is Not Bound To Shake Hands, There Is No Law! BCCI On 'No Handshake' Stance: Report By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Monday, September 15, 2025, 12:41 [IST]

No Handshake: The aftermath of India's commanding seven-wicket win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 continues to dominate discussions, not for cricketing reasons but for what happened-or rather, what didn't happen-after the match.

The Indian team refrained from the customary handshake with their Pakistani counterparts, a move that has triggered a wave of reactions across the cricketing world.

According to a PTI report, a senior BCCI official clarified that there is no rule mandating players to shake hands after a game. "Look, if you read the rule book, there is no specification about shaking hands with the opposition. It is a goodwill gesture and a sort of convention, not law, that is followed globally across the sporting spectrum. If there is no law, then the Indian cricket team isn't bound to shake hands with an opposition with whom there is a history of a strained relationship," the official stated.

The decision was not spontaneous. Sources suggest that in the wake of the April Pahalgam terror attack and India's subsequent 'Operation Sindoor', the BCCI and team management carefully discussed their stance before the high-voltage clash in Dubai.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir, known for his firm view that "no sporting ties" should take place with Pakistan until terrorism on Indian soil ceases, played a key role in the call. Senior players supported the move, underlining solidarity with the nation.

The tension was palpable even before the first ball was bowled. Instead of the usual exchange of team sheets between captains, match referee Andy Pycroft collected them directly. Pakistan team manager Naved Cheema later claimed in a statement that Pycroft himself advised Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha to avoid any handshake with Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav at the toss.

Meanwhile, the development has opened up fresh debates on how future India-Pakistan matches will be conducted.

Eyes are now on the Women's ODI World Cup in Colombo this October, where Harmanpreet Kaur's side is set to face Pakistan. Whether a similar stance is adopted remains to be seen. For now, the BCCI's position is clear: handshakes are a courtesy, not a compulsion.