Know what umpire Bruce Oxenford wears on his arm while officiating in matches

For those who are still unaware of the glass-like object sported by the Australian umpire Oxenford, it is called a 'forearm shield'.

The forearm shield is used as a protection to prevent the umpire from shots that are aimed towards the umpire. This protective device is made of perspex and worn on the non-signalling arm.

Spectators might have also witnessed umpire John Ward wearing a helmet during matches. Not many umpires sport a helmet but John Ward uses it for protection.

In December 2017, Ward - an Australian umpire - was injured while officiating a Ranji Trophy match after being struck on the head by a shot played by Punjab's Brainder Sran.

The safety of cricketers is a subject of debate after the inquest into the death of Australian cricketer Phil Hughes and the concussion substitute rules that followed. However, the safety of umpires hardly finds any mention. The issue of umpires' safety came to the fore after an umpire died in Israel after he suffered an injury on his head

Umpires thus resort to such unique methods and techniques to prevent themselves from injuries and untoward incidents on the pitch.

Talking about Oxenford, the Aussie umpire announced retirement from international cricket last year after officiating in a Test match between India and Australia. A regular member of the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires since 2012, Oxenford officiated in 62 Test matches. The final game of the 2020-21 Australia-India series which was played in Brisbane was Oxenford's last game.

The 61-year-old made his international debut at the Gabba in a T20I match between Australia and South Africa in January 2006.

He officiated at the last three men's World Cups and the last three T20 World Cups. He was also a part of the officiating team at the Women's T20 World Cups in 2012 and 2014. Before becoming an umpire, Oxenford represented Queensland in eight first-class matches as a leg-spin bowler and lower-order batsman.

He, however, offers his services in domestic T20 leagues around the world, including the Indian Premier League. He is even part of the umpire's panel in the ongoing IPL 2022 which is being held in Mumbai and Pune.