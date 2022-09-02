India pacer Jasprit Bumrah roped in as brand ambassador of Performax Activewear

Performax is a home-grown brand that is proudly Indian and aspires to become the 1st Indian sportswear brand of global recognition. Both Jasprit Bumrah and Performax complement each other in their values of dedication, excellence, and athleticism making India's lead pacer a great fit for the brand.

Speaking on the occasion, Akhilesh Prasad, CEO, Reliance Retail - Fashion & Lifestyle, said, "We are very happy to announce our association with Jasprit Bumrah. Jasprit has been a consistent performer leading India's pace charge over the years and we aspire to build Performax as the 1st Indian sports brand of international repute. This association is among the first in a series of initiatives we plan to undertake towards establishing Performax as the preferred activewear brand for our customers."

Bumrah on the association with the brand said, "As an athlete, I am very particular about the gear that I use as the right fit inevitably helps better my game. Performax has an exciting line-up of high-performance technological active wear which should be the perfect partner for the next generation of Indian athletes. It's exciting to associate with a brand with whom I share my personal mantra of maximum performance."

In addition to leveraging Jasprit Bumrah's connect with today's consumer, Reliance Retail will expand the brand's presence through exclusive brand outlets, at Reliance Retail's fashion & lifestyle stores and digital platforms as well as in multi-brand outlets. Performax is Reliance Retail's own brand specialising in activewear merchandise and offers a wide range of options across footwear, apparel & accessories categories among others. Currently, the brand has a presence across over 1000 stores in 330+ cities.

About Reliance Retail Limited

Reliance Retail Limited is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, the holding company of all the retail companies under the RIL group. RRVL reported a consolidated turnover of INR 199,704 crore ($ 26.3 billion) and net profit of INR 7,055 crore ($ 931 million) for the year ended March 31, 2022.

Reliance Retail is the largest and the most profitable retailer in India with the widest reach. It has been listed amongst the fastest-growing retailers in the world in Deloitte's Global Powers of Retailing 2022 index. It is ranked 56th in the list of Top Global Retailers and is the only Indian Retailer to be featured in the Top 100.