India Playing 11 for 1st ODI vs West Indies (Predicted): Focus on Deepak Hooda, Kuldeep Yadav

India are set to play three ODIs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, from Sunday followed by the T20I series at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata from February 16.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared the pictures from the team's training session.

"#TeamIndia begin preps in Ahmedabad ahead of the ODI series against West Indies," BCCI tweeted.

Meanwhile, the All-India Senior Selection Committee on Wednesday added Mayank Agarwal to India's ODI squad after seven members, including three players of India tested positive for COVID-19 following three rounds of RT-PCR testing.

However, no new COVID-19 case has emerged on Thursday and the Rohit Sharma-led side started training ahead of the upcoming West Indies series.

It will be interesting to find the playing 11 of India because three frontline batsmen are out with Covid in Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

In that context, Mayank might open with Rohit Sharma and Deepak Hooda might get his ODI debut for India in the first ODI.

The bowling attack might feature the tried and tested. Will India reunite Yuzvendra Chahal-Kuldeep Yadav pair, aka KulCha? They might not do it straightway as Kuldeep has not played at the top level for a while.

While Chahal will get the look in to the 11, the second spinner’s duty is most likely to be done by Washington Sundar, and Hooda can be expected to turn his arm over for a few overs.

Here is a look at India’s Playing 11 (Predicted) for the first ODI against the West Indies.

India ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammad Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan.

India Playing 11 for 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.