India playing 11 for 4th Test: Focus on Aswhin, Hanuma Vihari for Oval Test, pressure on Pant

Here's MyKhel looking at India Possible Playing 11 options for the Oval Test.

1. Poor performers so far for India

Rishabh Pant: The wicketkeeper batsman has so far made 87 runs from five innings at an average of a shade over 17. And Pant's travails are suitably amplified as he is placed below Mohammed Shami in batting chart. Shami has so far made 75 runs from 5 innings at 18.75 with a fifty.

Ajinkya Rahane: The India Test vice-captain played a crucial knock at the Lord's in the company of Pujara. But either side of that knock, Rahane has misfired. Rahane has made 95 runs across 3 Tests at 19 with a highest of 61 and in the batting chart Jasprit Bumrah stands above him with an average of 21. Rahane needs some heavy performance to keep his place in the 11 but isn't it already too late?

2. India's options

Virat Kohli has said India will decide the Playing 11 for Oval Test based on conditions at the Central London the day of the toss. He has also expressed a desire to maintain the template - four seamers and 1 spinner. The Oval pitch is generally considered as the flattest in England.

So, what could be India's options? The contenders for a place in the Playing 11 are Suryakumar Yadav, R Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari.

1. The visitors can think of bringing in R Ashwin as the Oval pitch could also crack as the match goes on. In that case, he might just come in for Ishant Sharma, who was colourless in the Leeds Test. It will also fortify India's lower-order batting.

2. The other option India can look at is to rest Ajinkya Rahane and bring in Suryakumar Yadav who has been in good form in white ball cricket. While form in white ball cricket does not guarantee success in red ball format, Suryakumar cannot do any worse than Rahane at the moment. His natural aggression might just give India another dimension in the middle-order too.

3. Another possible contender to get a look in to Playing 11 is Hanuma Vihari. He can be inducted in two ways. Vihari either can replace Rahane or he can come in for Pant. Vihari's inclusion will also give India another bowling option, and wicketkeeping can be given to KL Rahul. But the team management will think hard and long because Rahul has not kept at the Test level for a while, though he kept in the side game ahead of the first Test.

4. Dark Horse: Can we think of India drafting in Prithvi Shaw as opener and pushing down KL Rahul to middle-order? Rahane could be the casualty in that case. But that's really a long shot as the team management might not like to separate the combination between Rohit and Rahul. But just that...

3. Possible Playing 11

1. Rohit Sharma

2. KL Rahul

3. Cheteshwar Pujara

4. Virat Kohli

5. Ajinkya Rahane / Hanuma Vihari

6. Rishabh Pant

7. Ravindra Jadeja

8. R Ashwin (replacing Ishant Sharma)

9. Mohammed Shami

10. Jasprit Bumrah

11. Mohammad Siraj