Cricket India vs Oman Playing 11, Asia Cup 2025: Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh set to Come In, will Harshit Rana play? By MyKhel Staff Updated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 8:00 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

India are up against Oman in their final Asia Cup 2025 group stage fixture on Friday (September 19) in Dubai.

After two victories, team India are already in the Super Four of the competition. On the other hand, Oman are already been eliminated from the tournament.

As the Indian team takes field against the minnows, the team management is likely to make a host of changes in the final match. Gautam Gambhir and his staff have a strong bench they can try out for this match.

India will meet Pakistan in their first Super Four encounter on Sunday, and ahead of that, the team is expected to give some opportunities to their fringe players. Apart from that, a number of changes in the order is also expected for the Oman clash.

Sanju Samson may be handed a chance at the top of the order. The India star hasn't batted so far in the tournament, and may be handed a chance at his more cherished position. Apart from that, Rinku Singh may come into the side, replacing Tilak Varma or Axar Patel. Jasprit Bumrah may also be handed a rest for the Oman match and Arshdeep Singh can replace him. The left-arm pacer is just one wicket away from 100 T20I wickets. Harshit Rana may also be handed an opportunity.

Kuldeep Yadav looks set to keep his place in the team. Jitesh Sharma, who is the 2nd wicketkeeper in the squad, is likely to remain on the bench unless the team management decides to play him as a batter.

India Predicted Playing 11 vs Oman

Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana