India's ODI, T20I Squads Against West Indies (Predicted): Rohit Sharma to return, Ashwin may miss

The series consists of three ODIs and as many T20Is and all the ODI matches will be played at Ahmedabad while the T20s will be held at the Eden Gardens Kolkata.

Skipper Rohit Sharma, who missed the tour to South Africa with an injury, is expected to return after a fitness test at the NCA in Bengaluru and the fitness of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja too will be assessed.

Rohit’s return looks a mere fomality, but Jadeja’s fitness will be watched closely and the selectors might not push him to the playing field if not 100 per cent.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah might get a breather after featuring in 3 Tests and as many T20Is against South Africa and in that case Mohammed Shami will get his place back in the white ball formats as senior pacer.

The fitness of Mohammad Siraj too will be watched closely but R Ashwin is certain to miss the ODIs and T20Is due to a niggle that he suffered during the series against SA.

All-rounder Shardul Thakur too might be rested for at least one format, though that is a close call.

Here then India’s predicted squad for ODIs and T20Is against the West Indies.

India ODI squad against West Indies (Predicted): 1 Rohit Sharma (Captain), 2 KL Rahul, 3 Shikhar Dhawan, 4 Virat Kohli, 5 Rishabh Pant (wk), 6 Surya Kumar Yadav, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Deepak Chahar, 9 Washington Sundar/Axar Patel, 10 Jasprit Bumrah/Mohammad Shami 11 Yuzvendra Chahal, 12 Mohammad Siraj, 13 Shardul Thakur, 14 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 15 Rishi Dhawan, 16. Shreyas Iyer

India T20I Squad against West Indies (predicted): 1 Rohit Sharma (Captain), 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Ishan Kishan, 5 Rishabh Pant (wk), 6 Surya Kumar Yadav 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Deepak Chahar, 9 Washington Sundar, 10 Jasprit Bumrah/Mohammad Shami, 11, Yuzvendra Chahal, 12 Avesh Khan 13 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 14 Shardul Thakur 15 Axar Patel, 16. Shreyas Iyer.