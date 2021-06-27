Rahul Dravid: Coaching Team India on Sri Lanka tour is another opportunity for me to learn and improve

The Indian cricket team's social media shared the images of Dravid - who has been appointed as the coach of the senior side in the absence of head coach Ravi Shastri and other support staff who are in England for the Test series - with the acting limited-overs captain Shikhar Dhawan posing for the camera from the hotel.

India tour of Sri Lanka 2021: 'Series a great opportunity for all of us to showcase talent,' says Dhawan

India in Sri Lanka: Shikhar Dhawan and team to undergo 14-day quarantine, to play intra-squad matches

Dravid - who heads the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and has coached India U-19 and India A teams in the past - has been tasked with the job. It is being speculated that the Karnataka batting legend will eventually replace Shastri as the Head Coach once the latter's tenure comes to an end.

Cricket pundits and fans are equally excited about Dravid taking up the mentorship role for a second-string Indian side that lacks the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah among others.

In the absence of Kohli and Sharma, the selection committee has appointed senior opener Shikhar Dhawan as the captain of the side that will play three ODIs and as many T20Is against Sri Lanka, in the latter's backyard. The ODI series starts July 14 and concludes on July 28.

India tour of Sri Lanka 2021: Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad excited about their maiden India call-up

In a virtual press conference with captain Dhawan ahead of the team's departure Dravid talked about his new role and said the experience will help him learn and improve.

"It's a great blend of experienced players and fresh players. As a coach, it's quite an exciting situation because you know if you create a good environment, everyone will learn a lot. We have to be together as a large group, there are opportunities to learn and grow. It's a good chance for me as well, as a coach you're always learning from every experience. You learn about yourself and about cricket. It's another opportunity for me to learn and improve. I'm quite excited," said the 48-year-old.

The limited-overs squad announced for the Sri Lanka tour comprises several youngsters and even the uncapped players who received their maiden India call-up. Rookie left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya, left-handed batsman Nitish Rana, and Devdutt Padikkal are amongst those who have been handed their maiden India call-up. Maharashtra batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad and Karnataka all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham have also been included in the second-string Indian side.

The former cricketer - who owns the distinction of amassing 10000-plus runs in Tests as well as in ODIs - said the youngsters who are will be making their debuts in the upcoming series will be keen to do well and the selectors might even pick some for the T20 World Cup, but that's totally up to the selectors.

"Padikkal, Ruturaj, and other youngsters will be very keen to do well in this series. Whether they get called up is up to selectors in the T20 World Cup, but certainly doing well in the series will help them a lot".