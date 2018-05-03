India's Wheelchair Cricket team leaves for bilateral series in Bangladesh

The series between the two teams are going to be held in between 4 and 8 May.

Wheelchair Cricket India, along with its state bodies, has been working towards the rehabilitation of Wheelchair Cricketers to get them back to the mainstream through the sport of cricket.

The Wheelchair Cricket was started by Pradeep Raj (National Awardee and International Para Athlete) in 2011-12. Raj takes pride to inform that they now have 16 state teams.

"We hold the honour of organising the 1st International Bilateral Wheel Chair Cricket Series between India-Bangladesh wheelchair teams in 2017 at New Delhi. The primary theme of the tournament was sustainable development goals."

"That tournament was first of its kind and it not only inculcated a positive attitude in us but also provided us with a platform to showcase our talent and physical abilities. Including the persons with disabilities in the mainstream is the need of the hour and we need everybody's support to make this society a better place to live in.

"Persons with disabilities, if given an opportunity can gain confidence and achieve results in accordance with their abilities," said Raj during a press conference held at New Delhi's Press Club.

The organisers have also planned to organise the first ever Wheelchair Cricket Asia Cup 2018 in India in between October and November 2018. Teams from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Afghanistan are going to participate in the Asia Cup.