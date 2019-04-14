Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India's World Cup squad: Karthik gets nod ahead of Pant; Jadeja drafted in

By
Karthik gets nod ahead of Pant in India World Cup team
Karthik gets nod ahead of Pant in India World Cup team

Bengaluru, April 15: The selectors picked up India's 15-man squad for the ICC World Cup 2019 on Monday (April 15) in Mumbai. Rishbah Pant was expected to get the nod but the mandarins opted for the experience of Dinesh Karthik.

READ IN TELUGU

India picked up Ravindra Jadeja as the back-up all-rounder instead of a fourth seamer, trusting the pace duties between Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Vijay Shankar possibly.

1 Rohit Sharma

1 Rohit Sharma

One of the best ODI players in history, Rohit is an automatic choice. There was a bit of concern when he sat out of the Mumbai Indians' match against Kings XI Punjab but he allayed concerns playing the next game against Rajasthan Royals.

2 Shikhar Dhawan

2 Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan forms one of the best opening pair along with Rohit and after a dull beginning in the IPL, the left-hander showed glimpses of form with an unbeaten 97 against Kolkata Knight Riders. Even otherwise he is one of the players with an impeccable record in ICC events.

3 Virat Kohli (Captain)

3 Virat Kohli (Captain)

There have been doubts whether the poor run of Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL could cause hurt to him but he played couple brilliant innings to underline the efficiency of his batting ahead of the big event.

4 KL Rahul

4 KL Rahul

Rahul is best used as an opener as he has been showing with the Kings XI Punjab. But in Team India, the openers' slot is locked unless one of them suffers such a massive lean patch. Hence, he will have to wait or get quickly adapted to the demands of a number 4 player.

5 Dhoni

5 Dhoni

Dhoni seemed to have regained his Midas Touch with the bat this year and that is a good news for India in the World Cup year. His wicketkeeping is sharper than ever and continues to support Kohli in crunch situations.

6 Kedar Jadhav

6 Kedar Jadhav

Jadhav is that typical bits and pieces player one-day format demands. A little more than that perhaps. He can be quite destructive with the bat and can give you a few overs. Jadhav is quite good at breaking the partnerships and getting important breakthroughs.

7 Hardik Pandya

7 Hardik Pandya

Hardik gave a few reminders of his all-round prowess in the IPL for Mumbai Indians and his presence down the order is a massive boost for India. Hardik seemed to have put behind all those bad chapters and ready for the big battle.

8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar

8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar

In the ongoing IPL, Bhuvneshwar has not been on the money for Hyderabad outfit of which he is the captain. He neither has contained the runs effectively nor has taken many wickets. But that does not really count for much as Bhuvi is a big stage performer.

9 Yuzvendra Chahal

9 Yuzvendra Chahal

The delivery that ripped the off-stump of Mayank Agarwal at Mohali showed the craft and attitude of Chahal and that makes the leg-spinner a good addition to the team. He is always on the look out for wickets.

10 Kuldeep Yadav

10 Kuldeep Yadav

With his chinaman, Kuldeep brings the x-factor to India's bowling and he is quite effective in any surface. Along with Chahal, Kuldeep has tied down the opposition in middle overs and hopefully they will be at it again in England.

11 Jasprit Bumrah

11 Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah is easily one of the best bowlers going around at the moment. Upfront or at death, the right-arm pacer is quite effective with his accuracy and pace. If India have to bring back the title home after a gap of 8 years, Bumrah will have to play a massive role.

12 Mohammed Shami

12 Mohammed Shami

Shami seemed to have regained his white ball mojo and he has been quite good for Kings XI in IPL too. If India needed to field a fourth pacer behind Bumrah, Bhuvi and Hardik, then he is the choice and perhaps even come in as the second seamer of the side.

13 Vijay Shankar

13 Vijay Shankar

Till a few months back, Vijay was not even in the scheme of things. But a few good outings have pushed him to the forefront and could be on plane to England as the back-up all-rounder to Pandya and the team management an even use him as No 4.

14 Dinesh Karthik

14 Dinesh Karthik

The omission of Karthik from the ODI against Australia had fueled doubts over his place in the London-bound team. But the wise men opted for the TN man's experience over the exuberance of Pant, a good call in the context of the World Cup.

15 Ravindra Jadeja

15 Ravindra Jadeja

Jadeja, the selectors think, can add variety to India attack if needed with his accurate left-arm spin. And he is an outstanding fielder too with no less capable as a lower order batsman.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Sunday, April 14, 2019, 12:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 14, 2019
    Read in Kannada: ICC World Cup 2019: ಭಾರತ ಅಂತಿಮ ತಂಡ ಪ್ರಕಟಿಸಿದ ಬಿಸಿಸಿಐ
    Read in Telugu: రాయుడు, పంత్‌లకు దక్కని చోటు: వరల్డ్‌కప్‌లో ఆడే భారత జట్టిద

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue