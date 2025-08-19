Cricket India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Suryakumar Yadav to lead, Shubman Gill named Vice-Captain, Bumrah Included - Full List of Players, Standbys By MyKhel Staff Updated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 15:34 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Suryakumar Yadav is set to lead India in the Asia Cup 2025 as the BCCI has announced the team on Tuesday (August 19) in Mumbai.

The Asia Cup 2025 will be played in T20 format and the apex body of Indian cricket has named a strong team to continue their prowess in the format, which reached new heights after winning the T20 World Cup last year.

India is the defending champion in the 2025 Asia Cup, which is scheduled from September 9 to 28 in the UAE, featuring matches in the T20 format. The tournament includes eight teams divided into two groups, with India being placed in Group A.

The team has undergone careful selection, with captain Suryakumar Yadav leading the squad. India aims to perform strongly amid tough competition, continuing its dominance in Asian cricket. The Asia Cup is seen as a key event ahead of future global tournaments, especially ahead of the T20 World Cup next year.

Asia Cup 2025: India Squad Announced

The selectors named the 15 players who will represent India in the Asia Cup 2025 in UAE. India head coach Gautam Gambhir will be hoping to continue his record in the multination limited-overs tournament, after his Champions Trophy crown earlier this year.

Jasprit Bumrah Included

Jasprit Bumrah is set to play for India in the Asia Cup as the star bowler made himself available for selection. Along with Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana have been picked as pace options.

Sanju Samson as first-choice wicketkeeper

Sanju Samson has been picked as the first-choice wicketkeeper, whereas Jitesh Sharma has been picked in the squad as backup. Rishabh Pant has missed out after his foot fracture during the England series.

India Full Squad for Asia Cup 2025

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Jitesh Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

Standby Players

The five standbys for the Asia Cup 2025 are - Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal