India squad for South Africa T20 (Updated): Mohammad Siraj replaces injured Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah has sustained a back injury and is currently under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team, stated a media release from the BCCI.

It has been reported that Bumrah could miss the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022 because of the injury.

India had defeated South Africa in the first T20I at Thiruvananthapuram earlier this week by 8 wickets and Bumrah, though he was named in the squad, did not play that match.

In the absence of Bumrah, Deepak Chahar shared the new ball duties with Arshdeep Singh and they played a big role in skittling the Africans for a paltry 106.

India will face South Africa in the second T20I at Guwahati on Sunday (October 2), with an aim of wrapping the three-match series 2-0.

The third T20I will take place at Indore on October 4 before the team travel to Australia for the T20 World Cup.

India can also replace Bumrah, if he is indeed going to miss the World Cup, in the squad without the ICC permission till October 15.

India squad for South Africa T20I (Updated): Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammad Siraj.