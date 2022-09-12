India Squad for South Africa T20I, ODI Series (Predicted): Dhawan may lead in one-dayers, seniors may get rest

1 India Squad for South Africa ODIs
1 Shikhar Dhawan, 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 Sanju Samson, 6, Ishan Kishan, 7 Shahbaz Ahmed, 8 Venkatesh Iyer, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Mohammed Shami, 11 Mohammed Siraj, 12 Rahul Chahar, 13 Prasidh Krishna, 14 Shardul Thakur, 15 Rahul Tripathi.
Of course, if the selectors are resting only the seniors from the one-dayers then some younger names like Rishabh Pant or Deepak Hooda might get selected for the ODIs.
2 India Squad for South Africa T20Is
In all likelihood, this will be a full-strength India squad that will also feature in the T20 World Cup 2022.
1 Rohit Sharma, 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Rishabh Pant, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Deepak Chahar, 9 Harshal Patel, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal, 12 Dinesh Karthik, 13 Deepak Hooda, 14 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 15 Arshdeep Singh.
3 When is the team selection
The squads for the home series against South Africa, Australia and the T20 World Cup 2022 could be selected on September 16.
4 India’s schedule after home series
India will depart to Australia after the home ODIs against South Africa and will play a few warm-up matches before hitting the tournament proper with a match against Pakistan.