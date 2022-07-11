India Squad for West Indies T20I Series (Predicted): Focus on Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer

The big question will be over the selection of Virat Kohli who has been struggling for runs for a while now. In fact, more than 70 innings have passed since Kohli made a 100.

Even in the two T20Is against England recently, Kohli failed to fire. Hence the team management and selectors will mull on the possibility of 'resting’ Kohli for the T20Is and give more opportunities to in-form players like Sanju Samson and Deepak Hooda.

It will be an ideal step too as India is looking to play Power Cricket in T20Is, something taken from the blue print laid out by England in white ball format. In his current form, Kohli does not fit into the scheme of things on cricketing logic.

But there is a school of thought, spearheaded by former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja etc. believes that Kohli should be given some more time to regain his form and get back to run-making ways.

But other than that the squad almost get selected by itself. Shreyas Iyer and Dinesh Karthik too is going through a mild trough but they might get their chances along with Sanju Samson, who will be in West Indies already with the ODI squad.

India Squad for WI T20Is (Predicted): 1 Rohit Sharma (Captain), 2 Ishan Kishan, 3 Deepak Hooda, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Rishabh Pant, 7 Ravindra Jadeja 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Arshdeep Singh 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal, 12 Dinesh Karthik, 13 Shreyas Iyer, 14 Sanju Samson, 15 Avesh Khan, 16 Umran Malik, 17 Ravi Bishnoi

India’s squad for WI ODIs: 1 Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), 2 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 3 Shubman Gill, 4 Deepak Hooda, 5 Suryakumar Yadav, 6 Shreyas Iyer, 7 Ishan Kishan (wk), 8 Sanju Samson (wk), 9 Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), 10 Shardul Thakur, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal, 12 Axar Patel, 13 Avesh Khan, 14 Prasidh Krishna, 15 Mohammad Siraj, 16 Arshdeep Singh.