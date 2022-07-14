India squad for West Indies T20I: Virat Kohli, Chahal, Bumrah rested, Ashwin, Rahul, Kuldeep return

However, while announcing the squad on Thursday (July 14), the All-India Senior Selection Committee made it clear that both Rahul and Kuldeep’s availability will be subjected to their fitness.

Both Kuldeep and Rahul are currently recuperating from their injuries at NCA. Rohit Sharma will lead the side while there are two wicketkeepers in Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik.

However, Sanju Samson, who was impressive against Ireland in the lone T20I he played with fifty, failed to find a place in the squad but other than that the squad that played the T20Is against England was retained.

Sanju, who had captained Rajasthan Royals to the IPL 2022 final, will he hoping to find a berth in the India T20I squad for the Asia Cup to be held in August last week or September in Sri Lanka or in Bangladesh.

However, Shreyas Iyer was retained despite going through a lukewarm Test and white ball series against England, perhaps an indication of the faith selectors have in the Mumbai right-hander.

The only addition is R Ashwin, who was not part of India’s white ball format squad against England.

While Kuldeep has been included in the squad, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has given a rest for the tour after playing in the series against both Ireland and England.

India’s squad for 5 T20Is against the West Indies: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

India vs West Indies T20I schedule

1st T20I: July 29, Trinidad

2nd T20I: August 1, St Kitts

3rd T20I: August 2, St Kitts

4th T20I: August 6, Lauderhill, USA

5th T20I: August 7, Lauderhill, USA