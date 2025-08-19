Cricket India Squad for Women's World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur to Lead, Shafali Verma dropped - Full List of Players Announced By MyKhel Staff Published: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 16:24 [IST]

Led by the seasoned Harmanpreet Kaur, who will be captaining the side in the 50-over format World Cup for the first time, the squad blends a fine mix of experience, youth, and strategic balance. Smriti Mandhana will take the crucial role of vice-captain, adding leadership alongside her prolific opening batting prowess.

The selection committee placed a strong emphasis on form, fitness, and team balance to ensure India's competitiveness on home soil and in the subcontinent. The squad features powerful hitters, technical stroke-makers, clever spinners, and incisive pacers geared to tackle elite opposition from around the world.

Notably, the squad excludes Shafali Verma, an explosive young opener, who despite her talent, has not been in the selectors' plans for the ODIs recently, marking a significant call that underlines the depth India now possesses.

The final squad comprises the following 15 players: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh, Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Pratika Rawal, Sneh Rana, and Arundhati Reddy.

Harmanpreet Kaur remains India's talisman with her vast World Cup experience, including the unforgettable 171* against Australia in the 2017 semi-final and a career aggregate of 876 World Cup runs. Smriti Mandhana, with her elegant left-hand technique and two World Cup hundreds, forms a formidable opening pair alongside emerging opener Pratika Rawal, whose recent performances have impressed selectors.

The middle order strengthens with Jemimah Rodrigues and Harleen Deol, both known for their consistency and ability to anchor innings. In the wicketkeeping department, the squad is well-covered with Richa Ghosh and Yastika Bhatia, both capable of contributing significantly with the bat.

India's bowling arsenal is led by Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana in spin bowling, offering options with both off-spin and left-arm orthodox deliveries. The pace department is energized by the likes of Renuka Singh Thakur and Kranti Gaud, who have demonstrated wicket-taking abilities in recent international fixtures. The inclusion of Arundhati Reddy adds depth and experience to the pace attack, while Radha Yadav strengthens the spin-front with her crafty left-arm spin.

India Squad for Women's World Cup 2025

