India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh T20I Tri-nation series: Here's the full schedule of NIDAHAS Trophy 2018

New Delhi, Jan 18: Indian cricket team will once again tour Sri Lanka after the conclusion of a challenging and grinding tour of South Africa.

India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will visit Sri Lanka of a tri-nation Twenty20 international series to celebrate the Island Nation's 70th Independence Day. The fixtures for the tournament - NIDAHAS Trophy 2018 were announced on Thursday (January 18).

Team India is involved in a three-Test series against South Africa, which they have already lost 2-0. The third Test match will begin from January 24.

Post that, the two teams will lock horns in a 6-match ODI and a 3-match T20I series.

The Men In Blue will return home after February 24. The Tri-nation series will start from March 8, 2018.

As per the tournament's format, each team will play each other twice before the top two teams will contest the final on March 18.

Here is the full schedule of NIDAHAS Trophy T20I Tri-series:

6 March (Tuesday) - India Vs Sri Lanka

8 March (Thursday) - India Vs Bangladesh

10 March (Saturday) - Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh

12 March (Monday) - India Vs Sri Lanka

14 March (Wednesday) - India Vs Bangladesh

16 March (Friday) - Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh

18 March (Sunday) - FINAL

Note: All matches will be played at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.