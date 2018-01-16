India storm into knockout round of U-19 World Cup

Mount Maunganui, January: India stormed into the knockoutstage of the ICC Under-19 World Cup with a facile 10-wicket victory against after minnows Papua New Guinea on Tuesday (January 16).

Spinner Anukul Roy claimed a maiden five-wicket haul in ODIS while skipper Prithvi Shaw continued his impresive form with strokeful half-century at the Bay Oval.

Roy was as the wrecker-in-chief for India as he run through the opposition, returning with impressive figures of 6.5-2-14-5 after skipper Shaw won the toss and elected to field first under overcast conditions.

Ovia Sam (15) and opener Simon Atai (13) were the top-scorers as Papua New Guinea folded for a paltry 64 in 21.5 overs, the tournament's lowest score so far.

India then overhauled the target in just eight overs, with Shaw scoring a brisk 39-ball 57 which was studded with 12 boundaries.

It was Shaw's second half-century of the tournament, after his 94 in the previous match against Australia.

In conditions that aided swing and bounce, India fast bowler Shivam Mavi picked up two wickets, while Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Arshdeep Singh snapped one wicket each.

India will take on Zimbabwe next on January 19.

Brief scores: Papua New Guinea Under-19s: 64 allout in 21.5 overs (OL Sam 15; AS Roy 5/14) India: 67 in 8 overs (PP Shaw 57; L MOrea 0/11).

(With Agency/ICC inputs)