India T20I squads for Windies, Australia series announced; MS Dhoni dropped; Kohli rested against WI

India captain Virat Kohli has been rested for the upcoming 3-match T20I series against Windies while veteran wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni failed to find any mention in both the T20I squads.

Rohit Sharma has been named the captain for the T20I squad against Windies while Kohli will make a come back in the T20I squad against Australia series. 37-year-old MS Dhoni failed to find any spot in both the T20 squads.

Jharkhand spinner Shahbaz Nadeem has been included in the T20 squad as well.

Here's are the squads:

Team for 3 T20Is against Windies: Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem.

Team for 3 T20Is against Australia: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed.

Meanwhile, the selectors have also named the Test squad for India's upcoming tour of Australia.