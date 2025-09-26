Rio Ngumoha Signs First Professional Contract With Liverpool FC At Just 16 Years Old

Cricket India To Face Pakistan For First Time In Asia Cup Final, How Many Times IND Faced PAK In Summit Clashes Of Major Competitions? By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Friday, September 26, 2025, 0:43 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Asia Cup Final: Dubai witnessed a tense night of cricket as Pakistan overcame Bangladesh by 11 runs in the Super Four clash to confirm their spot in the Asia Cup 2025 final.

Defending a modest total of 135/8, Pakistan's bowlers held their nerve to restrict Bangladesh to 124/9, setting up a dream final against arch-rivals India on September 28 in Dubai. This marks the first time in the tournament's rich history that India and Pakistan will lock horns in an Asia Cup final.

Pakistan's Hard-Fought Win

Pakistan's innings was built around small but vital contributions. Mohammad Haris top-scored with 31, while Shaheen Afridi (19), Mohammad Nawaz (25), and Faheem Ashraf's unbeaten 14 ensured the team had something to bowl at. Bangladesh's bowlers were disciplined, with Taskin Ahmed (3/28) and Rishad Hossain (2/18) leading the charge.

Chasing 136, Bangladesh faltered against Pakistan's pace attack. Shaheen Afridi's early strikes (3/17) dismantled the top order, while Haris Rauf's fiery 3/33 broke the backbone of the middle and lower order. Despite Shamim Hossain's 30 and a late push from Rishad Hossain (16*), Bangladesh fell short, handing Pakistan a ticket to the final.

A Historic Final Awaits

While India and Pakistan have produced countless high-voltage encounters in ICC and bilateral events, surprisingly, this will be their maiden meeting in an Asia Cup final. Both teams have enjoyed tremendous success in the competition but their paths never converged in the summit clash until now. With India already assured of a spot after dominating the Super Fours, the stage is now perfectly set for cricket's fiercest rivalry to play out in Dubai.

Previous IND vs PAK Finals in Major Tournaments

This clash will be only the third instance of India and Pakistan meeting in the final of a major international tournament:

2007 ICC T20 World Cup (Johannesburg, South Africa): In the inaugural T20 World Cup final, India edged out Pakistan by 5 runs in a nail-biting finish, with MS Dhoni lifting the trophy.

2017 ICC Champions Trophy (The Oval, England): Pakistan avenged that heartbreak a decade later, outclassing India by 180 runs in a one-sided final to clinch the Champions Trophy.

Now, nearly eight years later, fans will witness another chapter of this legendary rivalry.