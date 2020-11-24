India tour of Australia: Michael Clarke says Japrit Bumrah needs to be aggressive to Aussie batsmen

The former World Cup-winning skipper says Bumrah, who he feels is the best bowler in the shorter format, needs to bowl aggressively to put the pressure on the Australian batsmen.

"Opening bowler, probably the best short-form bowler in the world at the moment but his success in Test cricket has been exceptional as well.

"He's quick, he's got a really different action, so I think he needs to set the tone and be really aggressive to the Australian batters," Clarke said on 'Sky Sports Radio' on Tuesday (November 24).

The 39-year-old pointed out that Bumrah has been winning the duel against the formidable David Warner and also has the ability to trouble star batsman Steve Smith.

India will get smoked 4-0 in Tests if Virat Kohli does not set tone before leaving, says Michael Clarke

"Again, it's not just about the wickets he takes, it's how he bowls. He's got Davey Warner's measure at the moment, he's got him out a number of times.

"Even to someone like Steve Smith, he's got to use that short ball consistently and regularly, like Jofra Archer did to Steve Smith in the Ashes," Clarke said.

Clarke also added that Indian skipper Virat Kohli will play a crucial role along side Bumrah and he feels both need to be aggressive against the home side.

"They've (Bumrah and Kohli) got to take the Aussies on and those two players are India's best two players to be aggressive to the Australians," he added.

India made history by winning their first Test series on Australian soil in the 2018-19 rubber. However, the hosts were then without their star batsmen Warner and Smith, who were were serving bans for their involvement in the 2018 ball-tampering incident.

The much talked about contest between the two best sides in the world is all set to begin on Friday (November 27) with the ODI series-opener in Sydney.

(With PTI inputs)