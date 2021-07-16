India tour of Sri Lanka and England: Facebook Watch to broadcast match highlights, interesting videos

This will kickstart with the first ODI against Sri Lanka on July 18 and will span up till the fifth Test match against England from September 10-14. The partnership includes match highlights and videos across three ODIs, three T20Is, and five Tests, being showcased on Facebook Watch.

Connecting millions of fans with their favourite match moments and sports icons, the wide range of content will include match highlights, in-play moments with best catches, best wickets, and man of the match amongst others.

Being featured on the Facebook page of the sports channels of Sony Pictures Networks India, fans will be able to catch up on the action they missed and talk about or share the top moments with their friends and family.

Speaking on the announcement, Mr Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India, said, "Sports, including cricket, is an integral part of our efforts towards building and enabling video experiences that connect people and build community on Facebook. And we are delighted to partner with Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) to bring the most exciting moments from the Indian cricket team's upcoming tours of Sri Lanka and England to Facebook Watch. We are positive that bringing the action from the matches will further bolster the conversations and engagement amongst cricket fans from across the globe."

Mr Manish Aggarwal, Head - Growth and Monetisation, Digital Business, Sony Pictures Networks India said, "We are excited to partner with Facebook to bring highlights and videos from the Indian cricket team's upcoming tours of Sri Lanka and England. Our association with Facebook will enable us to extend thrilling content to cricket enthusiasts and drive further engagement around what happens on the pitch."

Facebook Watch is built with the belief that watching videos can help people to connect with each other more deeply. Facebook is constantly working towards building and enabling video experiences that connect people, and cricket is an integral part of building the social viewing experience on the platform and bringing the community together.

Source: Media Release