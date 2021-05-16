Cricket
India tour of Sri Lanka: Youngsters who could be Shikhar Dhawan's opening partner

By

New Delhi, May 16: A completely different will be travelling to Sri Lanka for a limited-overs series in July. As the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah won't be a part of the side as they will be in England for the 5-Test Series.

While senior cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya are a certainty in the Indian side and the selectors are likely to give chance to several youngsters in the squad. Young Turks like Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, N Jagadeesan, Chetan Sakariya might get rewarded for their impressive performances in the domestic tournaments, as well as in the IPL 2021.

Probable India squad for limited-overs series in SL

As Rohit Sharma will not be a part of the side, the team management will have to figure out the opening partner for Shikhar Dhawan.

Here are a few players who can be Dhawan's opening partner:

Prithvi Shaw:

Prithvi Shaw:

The young Mumbai cricketer was Dhawan's opening partner in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The Delhi Capitals' opener along with Dhawan, gave his team some good starts and played a crucial role in his team's fine show.

The talented right-handed batsman - who was sidelined by the national selectors for the Test tour of England - might get a spot in the limited overs side.

Not just in the IPL this year, Shaw even did well in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 and Vijay Hazare Trophy - the domestic limited-overs' tournament.

Devdutt Padikkal:

Devdutt Padikkal:

The talented left-handed batsman from Karnataka gave some solid performances in the IPL 2021 for his franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore. Padikkal slammed a quickfire century in the IPL 2021.

Just like Shaw, he too had a fantastic domestic season as he scored loads of runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali and Vijay Hazare Trophy. The 20-year could be a good option as an opener if the selectors want to test the cricketer's temperament in international cricket.

N Jagadeesan:

N Jagadeesan:

The right-handed batsman showed a great deal of grit and determination in the IPL 2021 when he put up some brilliant performances for Chennai Super Kings.

The 25-year-old talented Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batsman received praise from his CSK opening partner Faf du Plessis for making a comeback after being pushed behind the walls.

Story first published: Sunday, May 16, 2021, 16:20 [IST]
