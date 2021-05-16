India tour of Sri Lanka: Youngsters who could be Shikhar Dhawan's opening partner

Prithvi Shaw:
The young Mumbai cricketer was Dhawan's opening partner in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The Delhi Capitals' opener along with Dhawan, gave his team some good starts and played a crucial role in his team's fine show.
The talented right-handed batsman - who was sidelined by the national selectors for the Test tour of England - might get a spot in the limited overs side.
Not just in the IPL this year, Shaw even did well in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 and Vijay Hazare Trophy - the domestic limited-overs' tournament.
Devdutt Padikkal:
The talented left-handed batsman from Karnataka gave some solid performances in the IPL 2021 for his franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore. Padikkal slammed a quickfire century in the IPL 2021.
Just like Shaw, he too had a fantastic domestic season as he scored loads of runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali and Vijay Hazare Trophy. The 20-year could be a good option as an opener if the selectors want to test the cricketer's temperament in international cricket.
N Jagadeesan:
The right-handed batsman showed a great deal of grit and determination in the IPL 2021 when he put up some brilliant performances for Chennai Super Kings.
The 25-year-old talented Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batsman received praise from his CSK opening partner Faf du Plessis for making a comeback after being pushed behind the walls.