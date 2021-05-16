India tour of Sri Lanka: Youngsters who could be Shikhar Dhawan's opening partner

While senior cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya are a certainty in the Indian side and the selectors are likely to give chance to several youngsters in the squad. Young Turks like Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, N Jagadeesan, Chetan Sakariya might get rewarded for their impressive performances in the domestic tournaments, as well as in the IPL 2021.

Probable India squad for limited-overs series in SL

As Rohit Sharma will not be a part of the side, the team management will have to figure out the opening partner for Shikhar Dhawan.

Here are a few players who can be Dhawan's opening partner:

Prithvi Shaw: The young Mumbai cricketer was Dhawan's opening partner in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The Delhi Capitals' opener along with Dhawan, gave his team some good starts and played a crucial role in his team's fine show. The talented right-handed batsman - who was sidelined by the national selectors for the Test tour of England - might get a spot in the limited overs side. Not just in the IPL this year, Shaw even did well in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 and Vijay Hazare Trophy - the domestic limited-overs' tournament. Devdutt Padikkal: The talented left-handed batsman from Karnataka gave some solid performances in the IPL 2021 for his franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore. Padikkal slammed a quickfire century in the IPL 2021. Just like Shaw, he too had a fantastic domestic season as he scored loads of runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali and Vijay Hazare Trophy. The 20-year could be a good option as an opener if the selectors want to test the cricketer's temperament in international cricket. N Jagadeesan: The right-handed batsman showed a great deal of grit and determination in the IPL 2021 when he put up some brilliant performances for Chennai Super Kings. The 25-year-old talented Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batsman received praise from his CSK opening partner Faf du Plessis for making a comeback after being pushed behind the walls.