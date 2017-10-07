India Vs Australia, 1st T20I, Live Score: Rain stops play before visitors surrender against bowlers

Ranchi, Oct 7: India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to chase against Australia in the first Twenty20 International here on Saturday (October 7).

Match Scorecard

David Warner is leading the visitors as their regular skipper Steve Smith was ruled out of the series due to injury.

After winning the toss Kohli said, "We are gonna bowl first. There's a bit of weather around, so we would like to know where we are placed. I don't think the pitch will be much better in the second innings but the weather is a massive factor.

"T20 is a format where you can't take any team for granted, let alone Australia. The beginning is important, and one window here and there and Australia might pounce. From the last game, Axar is out and Kuldeep is in. Shikhar Dhawan replaces Ajinkya Rahane."

Warner, on the other hand, was happy after Kohli invited him to bat. "Looking forward to this. Looks like a great wicket. I'm honoured to be the captain. I think the pitch is exactly like how it looked in the Test match. The ball will come on slowly towards the end."

Match Facts:

Virat Kohli (1,830) is just 60 runs shy of eclipsing Tillakaratne Dilshan (1,889) as the second-most prolific run scorer in T20I history; only Brendon McCullum (2,140) has scored more than either of them.

Australia (9.7%) played and missed at nearly one-in-10 shots across the ODI series between these teams, nearly twice as frequently as India (5.6%).

Australia have won six of their last eight T20I matches outside of Australia (L2); including four of their last five such fixtures (L1).

The only previous T20I at JSCA International Stadium saw India post a total of 196 against Sri Lanka before going on to defeat them by 69 runs.

India have won the last six T20Is between these teams, lasting losing to Australia in September 2012 at Colombo.

Playing XIs:

Australia: David Warner(C), Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Daniel Christian, Tim Paine(wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.