India vs Australia, 1st T20I: Mohali Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Boundary Length, Stats

1. Mohali T20 results India have played 3 matches at this venue and won all of them. On the other hand, Australia have played 2 matches and they have won 1 of them and lost the other. 2. Mohali T20I Stats (Batting) Highest total: India: 211/4 Highest total: Australia: 193/4 Lowest total: South Africa: 149/5 Most runs: Virat Kohli: 154 Highest score: Virat Kohli: 82 Most 6s: Yuvraj Singh: 6 Highest partnership: S Jayasuriya / K Sangakkara: 81 Highest partnership, India: MS Dhoni / Yuvraj Singh: 80 3. Mohali T20I Stats (Bowling) Most wickets: James Faulkner: 6 Most wickets: India: Yuvraj Singh: 4 Best figures: James Faulkner: 5/27 Best figures: India: Yuvraj Singh: 4/23 Best economy: Deepak Chahar: 5.50 Most catches: Martin Guptill / R Jadeja: 3 Most dismissals (wk): MS Dhoni: 3 4 Mohali Pitch report Mohali had started off as one of the most lively pitches in India but as the years progressed the nature had changed. It now produces some good scores in white ball cricket and the outfield here too is quick, giving full value to the shots. But the bowlers might just get some early assistance. 5 Mohali weather on September 20 The Mohali weather on September 20 (Tuesday) is predicted to be at a peak of 35 degrees and there is 30 per cent cloud cover too. The temperature will drop to more bearable 28 degrees in the night. But there is a 25 per cent chances of rain on the match day, at least for an hour. But we may just be able to catch a full match as the rain is expected to vent its full fury in the noon itself. 6 Mohali ground details Established: 1993 Capacity: 27000 Average score in T20: 177 Boundary dimension: 75 yards around the pitch.