India vs Australia 1st Test: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Best Playing 11 Updates

1. Team News - India

The biggest debate is the opening position. Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal, as a pair, flopped in New Zealand on seaming tracks and Shaw's shot-a-ball trigger happy batting technique isn't exactly inspiring highest confidence. In Shubman Gill, India has one for the future but will Kohli and Ravi Shastri are ready to throw a youngster at the deep end of the pool or overlook KL Rahul's poor Test track record and bank more on his experience?

Or can Rahul be fitted in at No.6? But then it would be at the expense of Hanuma Vihari, who has done no wrong in the last two years and can also bowl some part-time off-breaks. And then the continuing debate on who is more needed -- batsman-keeper Rishabh Pant or a keeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha?

2. Team News - Australia

Australia will be hugely relived to see Steve Smith returning to the nets and spent time in the drills. Smith had complained of back soreness and losing would have been unthinkable as they are already without David Warner. Cameron Green is certain to play at Adelaide and they will be thinking whom to pair Marcus Harris at top. The Aussies have an out of form Joe Burns or they can think of either Marnus Labuschagne or Matthew Wade as opener.

3. Possible 11

India (Playing 11): Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: Marcus Harris, Joe Burns / Matthew Wade, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (C/WK), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon.

4. Dream11

Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill/Prithvi Shaw/KL Rahul, Steve Smith, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Marnus Labuschagne, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon.