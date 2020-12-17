India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 1 Live Updates: India 107/3 at Tea Break after Pujara falls for 43

Adelaide, December 17: Under the leadership of Virat Kohli, Team India are taking on Australia in the much-anticipated four-match Test series which starts with the day-night contest at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday (December 17).
The Kohli-led side is playing its second pink-ball Test and first longest format game under lights in overseas conditions. The visitors played two tour matches against Australia A and acquired a reasonable knowledge of the conditions so far.
Team India lifted the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by defeating the Aussies 2-1 in the latter's backyard and created history. Australia, back then, were without David Warner and Steve Smith but this time they have Smith from the series opener and Warner will be hopefully available from the second.
Kohli will be looking to make the most of the only match he's going to play in this series for he'll be leaving for India after this game. The tourists would be looking to start the series on a winning note but it isn't going to be easy for Kohli & Co.
Australia, on the other hand, would be looking to keep their record of not losing a pink-ball Test intact with a win over India.
India have already announced the playing XI for the match and Prithvi Shaw is going to perform opener's duty with Mayank Agarwal.
Four! Virat Kohli also gets a boundary off Lyon.
Four! Ajinkya Rahane hits a brilliant boundary towards the cover region off Lyon.
3rd Session! Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane walk into the middle to resume batting for India in the post-tea session. The next couple of hours are going to be crucial as the pink ball does its things under the light.
Nathan Lyon's discipline against Cheteshwar Pujara pays off as he dismissed the India batsman for 43. 35 balls 26 dots 19 runs 2 FOURS
The situation is still precarious for Team India after the dismissal of Pujara at the stroke of tea break.
India have eked out 107 runs in two sessions, but have lost 3 wickets including that of Pujara, perhaps most coveted by Aussies. And in the last session under lights, bowlers usually hold sway. So situation still precarious I’d say— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) December 17, 2020
It's Tea Time! India 107/3 in 55 overs. The tourists dominate this session as they scored runs but they lost the important wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara.
Fun Fact: Nathan Lyon has bowled over 24,000 balls in Tests without ever overstepping. Remember doing this stat during Abu Dhabi Test in 2018. At that time he had 2 No Balls in his career. Now 3. All three NBs for having an extra fielder on the leg side behind square. #AusvInd— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) December 17, 2020
Big Wicket! Cheteshwar Pujara's gritty knock comes to an end for 43. He got a thick edge off his bat and the Labuschagne takes a good diving catch at leg slip. Brilliant review from Tim Paine after the umpire gave the batsman not out. India - 100/3.
Pujara continues to grind the Aussies!
Pujara beastmode level unlocked. #AUSvIND— Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) December 17, 2020
Four! First boundary from Cheteshwar Pujara's bat comes in the 48th over. And the batsman follows it up with another boundary. He walked into the middle on the third ball of the match and hit the first boundary on 47.2 over.
50-run partnership between Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli. This is the fifth consecutive fifty-run stand between these two players against Australia.
Four! Virat Kohli pulls the short-pitched delivery from Starc and the ball races towards midwicket.
That's some achievement for Pujara!
This century, there have been 86 visiting batsmen to play 10+ innings in Australia.— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) December 17, 2020
Not one of them has a better dismissal rate than Cheteshwar Pujara, who averages 144 balls-per-dismissal in that country.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/b2mKm5xZvH
Analysis of Virat Kohli's batting!
A key feature of Virat Kohli's game on the last Australian tour was how far down the track he set up.— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) December 17, 2020
His average impact point against pace was 2.04m from his stumps, the furthest down of any Indian batsman.
Today, his average impact point is 2.05m. #AUSvIND
Pujara or Williamson: Who plays with a softer hand?
After watching Pujara play through a tricky period today I've been trying to work out who has softer hands, him or Kane Williamson. Is there anyone out there with hands softer than those two? #AUSvIND— Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) December 17, 2020
India reach 71/2 after 40 overs.
Lucky! Australia don't review a caught-behind appeal against Kohli; Hot Spot shows a mark on the glove. The India captain may have got away with one off Nathan Lyon
Four! Virat Kohli flicks the ball bowled at leg stump by Mitchell Starc and the ball races towards mid-wicket boundary.
Four! Virat Kohli walks down the ground and hammers Nathan Lyon over long-on for a boundary.
Pujara against spinners!
Most Test runs coming down the track against spinners (since 2006):— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) December 17, 2020
Michael Clarke - 1068 @ 56.21
Steve Smith - 803 @ 57.35
Cheteshwar Pujara - 778 @ 259.33
Kevin Pietersen - 672 @ 61.09#AUSvIND
Riyan Parag is loving Kohli bat!
Keep calm and let the 🐐@imVkohli do his thing!😇— Riyan Parag (@ParagRiyan) December 17, 2020
Nathan Lyon comes into the attack in the 32nd over and Pujara starts with a double.
50 comes up for India in the 30th over! Kohli and Pujara have persevered so far and resisted against the Aussie onslaught.
Australia have bowled a very tight line to Virat Kohli, but the Indian captain has still made his mind up about what he's playing at, and what he's not. Anything even remotely wide outside off stump has been left alone. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/XG4xyYSGoG— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) December 17, 2020
Cheteshwar Pujara faces 100 deliveries in this inning and has scored 18 runs!
18* runs from 100 balls 👀— ICC (@ICC) December 17, 2020
Just Cheteshwar Pujara things 😃#AUSvIND | #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/p8ex2iR6qS
Lucky! Matthew Wade jumps to catch the ball at forward short-leg but the ball fell short of him. Virat Kohli was lucky to escape it. Pat Cummins had almost dismissed the Indian captain early in the second session.
2nd session! Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara walk out in the middle to resume batting. Josh Hazlewood to start the proceedings with the ball for Australia.
First session claimed by the Aussies!!
First session claimed by Aussies. India haven’t got many on the scoreboard and also lost two wickets. Hard work ahead for Pujara and Kohli— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) December 17, 2020
Dinner break! At the end of the morning session, India reach 41/2 in 25 overs. The hosts start by claiming the first session of the match. India lost Prithvi Shaw (0) and Mayank Agarwal (17) and Australia pacers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins get one wicket apiece. Kohli - 5* and Pujara - 17* will resume batting for the tourists in the second session.
41 is the lowest amount of runs a team has scored in the opening session of a Test in Australia since 2006, when England scored 36-1 at Melbourne - though that was just 15.4 overs long.#AUSvIND— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) December 17, 2020
Ricky Ponting's observation about Prithvi Shaw!
"If he does have a chink in his armour it's the ball which does come back into him...— 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 17, 2020
"Quite often leaves a big gap between bat and pad and that's where the Aussies will target." @RickyPonting at his peerless best for the Prithvi Shaw wicket #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/4nh67zBcpU
After 23 overs! India reach 38/2 against Australia in the morning session. The Australian seamers have been outstanding so far and kept tourists on the back foot.
Watch! How Cummins outfoxed Agarwal and dismissed the Indian opener.
December 17, 2020
Why Hazlewood has come into the attack!
Josh Hazlewood back for his second spell as Virat Kohli arrives.— Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) December 17, 2020
He has had the wood over India's captain in limited-overs internationals this year.
Five innings
35 runs
40 balls
Four dismissals#AUSvIND
A look at Prithvi Shaw's performance in international cricket (all games)!
Prithvi Shaw last 11 innings— Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) December 17, 2020
0, 0, 7, 10, 9, 0, 0, 19, 40, 3, 0
(All Games)
Most crucial phase for India from their batting perspective!
For India, most crucial phase of match starts with Agarwal’s dismissal. Pujara and Kohli, team’s best batsmen, need to put ip a big partnership for match to be competitive— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) December 17, 2020
Wicket!! Pat Cummins clean bowls Mayank Agarwal with a ball coming towards him! There was a big gap between bat and pad the ball crashed into the stumps. Agarwal walks back for 17 after doing all the hard work in the first session. India - 32-2 in 18.1 overs.
Beautiful delivery from Pat Cummins to dismiss Mayank Agarwal.— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) December 17, 2020
No swing, but 1.4 degrees of seam back into the batsman - the most movement for any ball Cummins has bowled today.#AUSvIND
Four! Captain Tim Paine brings Mitchell Starc into the attack and Mayank Agarwal welcomes him with a boundary over gully region.
Drinks break! After 12 overs, India are 25/1.
Four! First boundary of the Indian innings came on the final ball of the 10th over. Brilliant cover drive from Mayank Agarwal and India reach 21/1 after 10.
Another edge for Pujara and the ball once again fell short of the fielder at slip, he played with soft hands. Hazlewood is disappointed.
A stat India would like to change!!!
Pink ball Tests are unique in many ways, but there are routes to victory for all sides.— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) December 17, 2020
From the seven pink ball Tests that we have played in Australia, four have been won by the side bowling first, and three have been won by the side losing the toss. #AUSvIND
Josh Hazlewood has been excellent with the pink ball for Australia.
Josh Hazlewood average with the new ball in Australia:— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) December 17, 2020
in day Tests - 28.38
in day-night Tests - 12.16#AUSvIND
Maiden over from Josh Hazlewood and bot the Australian seamers have started the proceedings on a positive note. They've tested the Indian batsmen with their line and length. This is going to be a really interesting session. Can India hold guard and prevent the fall of wickets against a quality Australian pace attack?
An eventful first over from Starc comes to an end! He dismissed Shaw for nought and had almost got Cheteshwar Pujara had the ball carried to the wicketkeeper. India - 1/1 after 1st over.
Wicket! Mitchell Starc clean bowls Prithvi Shaw for a duck on the second ball of the match. It was an away going delivery and the opener got an inside-edge. The ball hit the stumps. Shaw would be looking to forget this one in the second innings. India - 0/1 in 0.2 overs. Brilliant start for the Aussies and awful one for the Indians.
1st innings! Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw are into the middle to open batting for India. Mitchell Starc starts the proceedings with the new ball.
National Anthems are done & players are getting ready for the action. Stay tuned!!
Very Very Special message for Team India from VVS Laxman.
There is always a lot of excitement when India plays Aussies in Tests. Anticipating one more mouthwatering series. Winning the 1st day will set the tone to the entire series. Good luck Team India. #INDvAUS— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 17, 2020
Virat Kohli Win-Loss record after winning the toss in Tests: Mat 26* Won 21 Lost 0 Draw 4.
Virat Kohli wins toss. India have never lost a Test when he wins the toss. 25 Tests (21 wins, 4 draws). #AusvInd— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) December 17, 2020
Paine: (Cameron) Green comes in obviously. Joe Burns holds his place (as opener). Matthew Wade will open. Message has been to keep things as simple as we can. We know what's expected, so just have to come out here and execute our plans. Happy to be bowling actually. Would've liked to bat first, but the first session always has something in the wicket. Australia Playing XI: Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (c, wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.
India Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah. Kohli: We're going to have a bat. Looks a nice wicket, nice and hard. Runs on the board is priceless, more so away from home. Hope we can put pressure on them. We've prepared really well. Couple of tour games as well. We had everything clear on our end, that's why we announced our team yesterday. It was pretty okay. It wasn't that strange (their first pink ball Test at home). The evening sessions are going to be more challenging. Few changes here and there. But this is a different challenge. For me it's all about helping the team win, whatever contribution I make. Wouldn't go out of my way to make an impact just because I'm playing one Test.
Toss Update: Virat Kohli has won the toss and elected to bat first in Adelaide.
