India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 1 Live Updates: India 107/3 at Tea Break after Pujara falls for 43

Adelaide, December 17: Under the leadership of Virat Kohli, Team India are taking on Australia in the much-anticipated four-match Test series which starts with the day-night contest at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday (December 17).

The Kohli-led side is playing its second pink-ball Test and first longest format game under lights in overseas conditions. The visitors played two tour matches against Australia A and acquired a reasonable knowledge of the conditions so far.

Team India lifted the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by defeating the Aussies 2-1 in the latter's backyard and created history. Australia, back then, were without David Warner and Steve Smith but this time they have Smith from the series opener and Warner will be hopefully available from the second.

Kohli will be looking to make the most of the only match he's going to play in this series for he'll be leaving for India after this game. The tourists would be looking to start the series on a winning note but it isn't going to be easy for Kohli & Co.

Australia, on the other hand, would be looking to keep their record of not losing a pink-ball Test intact with a win over India.

India have already announced the playing XI for the match and Prithvi Shaw is going to perform opener's duty with Mayank Agarwal.

