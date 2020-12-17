India vs Australia, 1st Test: Ricky Ponting predicted Prithvi Shaw's dismissal

Adelaide, December 17: Former Australia captain and Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting on Thursday (December 17) predicted how Indian opener Prithvi Shaw could get dismissed, just minutes before he got out for a duck during the first Test against Australia in Adelaide.
Ponting, who was doing commentary for 7 cricket when play started at the Adelaide Oval, spoke about Shaw's habit of leaving a gap between his bat and pad when facing in-coming deliveries.
"If he (Shaw) does have a chink in his armour it's the ball which does come back into him," Ponting, who has worked with Shaw at the IPL franchise Delhi Capitals, said after the Indian opener defended the match's first ball.
"He's very comfortable playing the ball away from his body. He does get his head in line with the ball but he doesn't commit his front foot to the line of the ball and quite often leaves a big gap between bat and pad and that's where the Aussies will target. Starc will try and swing one back in the gate," he added as Mitchell Starc started his run-up for the second ball.
And Ponting's prediction proved right as Shaw went for a drive of Starc's in-swinging ball, which took an inside edge and went on to hit the stumps.
Shaw was selected ahead of Shubman Gill and KL Rahul in the Indian team, but the Mumbai player's poor run of form continued. In the two warm-up games leading to Tursday's Test against Australia, he had registered scores of 0, 19, 40 and 3 as opposed to Gill's scores of 0, 29, 43 and 65.
