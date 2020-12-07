India vs Australia 2020 3rd T20I: Date, India Time, Probable 11, TV Channel List, Live Streaming Details

1. Date and venue
The second T20I will be played on Tuesday (December 8) at Sydney, venue of India's series triumph on Sunday.
2. Time
The match will start from 1.40 PM IST.
3. Live telecast, streaming
The match will be live on Sony Sports Networks and live streaming will be on Sony LIV. You can also follow the third T20I through MyKhel updates.
4. Possible 11
India: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Sanju Samson/Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, T Natarajan.
Australia: Matthew Wade, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Sean Abbot, Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye.