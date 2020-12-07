India vs Australia 2020 3rd T20I: Date, India Time, Probable 11, TV Channel List, Live Streaming Details

Bengaluru, December 7: On the face of it, the third T20I between India and Australia does not have any bearing on the series now, as Virat Kohli and his bunch have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead. They defeated Australia by 6 wickets in the second T20I at the Sydney Cricket on Sunday (December 6).

But India would like to make the scoreline 3-0 and get further boost ahead of the Test series starting December 17 at Adelaide. It is not easy to beat Australia at their home, and India have done that and in a convincing manner too. Hardik Pandya has owned the white-ball series from India's part with some forceful efforts, and he would be keen to sign off on a bright note as he is not part of the Test squad.

The series win has underlined India's growing status as a T20I side in the year of T20 World Cup and they have won 10 matches in a row in the shortest format. India would like to continue the domination.

On the other hand, Australia would be eager to snap the two-match losing streak, pull one back and enter the Test series in a good frame of mind. Here's an essential TV guide to the match.

1. Date and venue The second T20I will be played on Tuesday (December 8) at Sydney, venue of India's series triumph on Sunday. 2. Time The match will start from 1.40 PM IST. 3. Live telecast, streaming The match will be live on Sony Sports Networks and live streaming will be on Sony LIV. You can also follow the third T20I through MyKhel updates. 4. Possible 11 India: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Sanju Samson/Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, T Natarajan. Australia: Matthew Wade, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Sean Abbot, Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye.