India vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Full List Of Award Winners, Man Of The Match, Scoreboard, Post-Match Highlights

After a long delay caused by a wet outfield, India asked Aussies to bat first and they made a good 90 for 5 in the maximum possible 8 overs.

Matthew Wade and Aaron Finch played fine cameos for the Aussies.

Led by skipper Rohit Sharma (46 not out), India raced past the target in the last over with 4 balls to spare.

Dinesh Karthik lend a nice finishing touch hammering Daniel Sams for a six and four in successive balls to bring India home.

The third and series deciding T20I will be held at Hyderabad on Sunday (September 25).

So, here is details from the India vs Australia 2nd T20I such as list of award winners, man of the match and the post-match presentation.

1. Full List of Awards (Rs 1 lakh)

Trusted Player: Matthew Wade

Game Changer: Axar Patel

Energetic Player: Virat Kohli

Man of The Match: Rohit Sharma

2. Post Match Presentation

Aaron Finch, Australia Captain: “You probably plan for 5 over games and add a little bit on to it. When you are doing all your planning for World Cups you always have them in the back of your mind. We just got out executed a little bit towards the back end. Rohit was brilliant. And the two overs Axar bowled was probably the difference in the game. Wade is a such a calm customer at the back end of the innings. He did a wonderful job for us. We got close.”

Dinesh Karthik, India player: “There was not too much talk. Rohit was trying to tell me this is what the bowler would do, I had my plans. As a middle order batter it is about execution. It feels good to hit the winning runs. Rohit with the bat and Axar with the ball stood out, good to see Bumrah back.

We need to take the momentum forward. 1-1 is a good score. You want to play those crunch games. But more importantly, we are happy to have put up a show for the crowd with no injuries.”

Rohit Sharma, India captain: “I was quite surprised as well actually (batting like that). I didn't expect to hit it like that, glad it came off. For the last 8-9 months I have been playing like that. You can't really plan too much is such a shortened game. The bowlers had something to bowl to and we bowled well. The dew started coming in later, which is why we saw a few full tosses from Harshal.

Coming back after a couple of months, the back injury can be tricky. I am not going to talk too much about how he bowled. Got us the crucial wicket. As a team we are not going to analyse too much.

I just want him to come and enjoy. Axar can bowl in any stage, gives me an advantage of using the other bowlers in different situations too - maybe use the pacers in the middle overs if he bowls in the power play. I would like to see his batting as well.

Glad DK could finish well. Been a while since he had some time in the middle. There was this thought if we should get Rishabh in but I thought Sams is going to bowl off-cutters, so I thought let DK come in and he is playing that role anyway for us.”