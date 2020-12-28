India vs Australia 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Updates: Umesh dismisses Burns cheaply as hosts start second essay

India's overnight batting pair of skipper Ajinkya Rahane (104*) and Ravindra Jadeja (40*) and the duo couldn't add many runs to their total. Rahane had only added 8 more runs to his total when a mix-up with his partner Jadeja cost him his wicket and got run out.

Rahane departed for 112 and then Jadeja went on to slam his fifty. Jadeja too didn't last long at the crease as he was dismissed by Michell Starc for 57 as Pat Cummins took the left-handed batsmen's wicket.

1

48441

Later, R Ashwin (14) and Umesh Yadav (9) scored some runs but the Aussies didn't take long to get rid of the tailenders to restrict Indians to 326 in 115.1 overs. Jasprit Bumrah was the final wicket of the Indian innings to perish. It was Rahane's run out that triggered India's batting collapse as they could only add 49 runs to their overnight's total; and the last five wickets were folded for just 32 runs.

Nathan Lyon (3/72) and Mitchell Starc (3/78) were the pick of the bowlers for the Australians. Pat Cummins also picked up a couple of wickets.

Earlier on Day 2, captain Rahane led from the front and slammed a brilliant century while Jadeja's 40* helped India dominate the second day of the Boxing Day Test on Sunday (December 27).

After bad weather forced the umpires to call an early stumps India ended the day's play at 277/5 and the side took a lead of 82 runs over Australia.

The hosts might have scalped wickets of India's top-order, but in the final session, Rahane - notched up his twelfth Test century - and Jadeja showed grit and determination to give India firm control of the match.